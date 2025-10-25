Nivea Rolls-out 100million Fund to Advance Child Wellness

Omolabake Fasogbon

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Beiersdorf, manufacturer of Nivea has forged a partnership with a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to caring for vulnerable children, SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria to advance holistic child wellness in the country.

The partnership saw the firm, under its ‘Nivea Connect’ initiative, released N100 million to the NGO to tackle the growing challenge of social isolation and mental health issue among vulnerable children and young people in Nigeria.

According to report, Nigeria loses about N21.6 billion (US$166.2 million) annually to the economic impact of mental health challenges and social isolation.

Speaking at the official presentation of the fund in Lagos recently, Country Manager, Beiersdorf Nigeria, Dele Adeyole described the gesture as an extension of the brand’s DNA of trust and care, reiterating further its commitment to addressing social issues affecting emotional and mental well-being.

Adeyole stated further that beyond donation, the effort was a commitment to a long-term partnership towards real Impact, and the firm’s priority for nurturing emotional bonds and community support.

He testified to the credibility of SOS Children’s Villages in the partnership, citing its over five decades track record of impact in creating safe, stable, and nurturing environments for children, as aligned with Nivea’s mission to promoting inclusion and belonging.

“As we celebrate the trust and care embedded in our brand DNA. This partnership is part of our global social mission, which runs in more than 60 countries worldwide. It’s very important for us that we’re here to fight social isolation and loneliness, a silent epidemic in our world today”, he said.

Marketing Director, Beiersdorf Central, East and West Africa (CEWA), Fiyin Toyo highlighted the aptness of the support, stating how cases of mental health had surged in the wake of COVID-19, while it affects individual and national prosperity.

“One in five people feel unloved or disconnected. At NIVEA, we care beyond the skin and that means enabling people, especially children, to build confidence, courage, and human connection. We are not stopping with this. Our focus remains, sustainability, building awareness, driving advocacy, and scaling SOS’s impact from about half a million to over a million beneficiaries.”

Meanwhile, Programme Management Advisor (Technical), SOS Children’s Villages, Nandi Dakum stressed the importance of the partnership amid growing concerns over children and adolescent mental health.

“Since COVID-19, we’ve seen a worrying rise in social isolation and mental distress among children and young people. This collaboration with NIVEA will expand our ability to offer psychosocial support, professional referrals, and essential services that help children regain confidence and a sense of belonging. This is a call to private sector players to step in and support interventions like this to reach the scale the challenge demands”, she said.