Gov Dikko Radda: Two Years of Open-Door Leadership and People-Centred Progress in Katsina

Ola Adedayo

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, since assuming office on May 29, 2023, has set himself apart with a style of leadership that is refreshingly transparent, approachable and inclusive. His open-door policy—a hallmark of his administration—has bridged the gap between government and the governed, fostering trust, accessibility and participatory governance.

Two years down the line, this people-first approach is not just rhetoric—it is visibly transforming the lives of Katsina’s citizens across key sectors.

Security: Empowering Communities to Protect Themselves

One of the most pressing challenges facing Katsina State before 2023 was insecurity caused by banditry. Rather than relying solely on federal forces, Governor Radda empowered communities directly through the establishment of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps.

This innovative initiative—backed by legislation—has recruited and trained thousands of local youths to safeguard their communities, reduced attacks in high-risk within the frontline local government areas and restored confidence in local governance and rural life.

By listening to farmers, traditional rulers and community leaders through town-hall engagements, Radda’s open-door leadership has made security a shared responsibility—not a distant government directive.

Education: Laying the Foundation for a Knowledge-Driven Future

Governor Dikko’s open-door meetings with parents, teachers and education boards revealed a deep concern for the learning crisis in Katsina. His response was decisive: declaring a state of emergency on education.

In just two years, over 7,000 teachers have been recruited, more than 150 primary schools and 75 secondary schools have been renovated or newly built, vocational and technical institutions have been upgraded to equip youths with employable skills and partnerships with donor agencies have expanded educational access, particularly for girls and rural children. This grassroots-driven reform shows that when leadership listens, progress follows.

Health: Bringing Care Closer to the People

Through continuous consultation with health workers and community stakeholders, the Radda administration prioritised primary healthcare revitalization.

Achievements include renovation of over 150 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across rural communities, provision of ambulances, solar power and medical supplies to local facilities, launch of telemedicine and digital health records to improve efficiency, recruitment and training of health personnel, including sponsorships for medical students abroad. Today, more expectant mothers and children in rural Katsina can access quality healthcare within their communities—a direct result of responsive leadership.

Agriculture and Rural Development: From Subsistence to Prosperity

Agriculture is the backbone of Katsina’s economy, and Governor Dikko’s policies reflect a farmer-centred approach. Through open dialogue with farmer cooperatives and local associations, the government has distributed 400 tractors and mechanized equipment to boost productivity, supported farmers with fertilizers, improved seedlings, and irrigation support. established agro-processing centres to add value to produce and create jobs and launched youth-focused agricultural training programmes to reduce unemployment.

The result? Improved harvests, higher incomes and renewed hope for self-reliance in rural areas.

Governance and Transparency: A New Model of Openness

Governor Dikko’s open-door policy is not symbolic—it is institutionalized. He holds regular citizens’ engagement forums, allowing ordinary people to voice concerns directly.

Key governance strides include adoption of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to block leakages, introduction of e-governance and digital service delivery systems, open budget consultations where civil society and youth groups contribute to policy decisions, strengthening of anti-corruption mechanisms and accountability boards.

This participatory governance model has made the people co-owners of their government—a rare feat in modern Nigerian politics.

Human Capital and Social Welfare: Empowering the People

From youth empowerment to women’s inclusion, Governor Dikko has prioritised social development as a cornerstone of progress. The Katsina Youth Empowerment Fund (KAYEF) provides soft loans and grants for entrepreneurs. Women’s cooperatives receive financial support for small-scale businesses. Skill acquisition centres have trained thousands of youths in trades, ICT, and crafts. Social safety programmes target widows, the elderly and people with disabilities. This people-oriented focus has made the government’s impact felt in everyday lives—not just in official reports.

Major Empowerment Initiatives

Youth empowerment via direct funding

In February 2025, the governor launched a programme called ‘Building Your Future – Youth Development & Empowerment’, through which N252 million was disbursed to over 1,000 young entrepreneurs in the state. The scheme was also explicitly aimed at reducing youth political thuggery by providing alternative livelihoods.

Within this month, October, he further approved N123 million to support skills training and entrepreneurship via the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV), covering trades like leatherwork, tailoring, photography, etc.

Women and Rural Empowerment

‘Rural Women & Youths Entrepreneurship Support Programme’ was approved in June 2025. N500 million earmarked to reach 7,220 rural women and youths across all 34 LGAs of the state, through a revolving loan scheme + training.

Empowerment of women via livestock: In 2025, he launched a goat-rearing initiative – distributing 40,000 goats across the 361 wards of the state (women groups + large scale farmers) as part of an agricultural livelihood push.

Skills acquisition for women: At a graduation ceremony for women trained across 11 departments, he announced an additional intervention of N21 million to support start-ups for 1,050 women.

Grassroots & Community-based Empowerment

The governor launched the Katsina State Community Development Programme (KSCDP) in November 2024, aimed at establishing community development centres in all 361 wards (34 LGAs) for community-based support, learning and economic empowerment.

Why these matter”

These programmes reflect a shift towards enterprise-based empowerment rather than just grants: e.g., training + starter-packs + tools (KYCV), revolving loans (women/youths), livestock plus training.

They aim at job creation and self-reliance: The youth funding scheme explicitly mentions encouraging beneficiaries to become employers of labour. They target vulnerable groups and women, often harder to reach: rural women, women in each ward, youths in all LGAs. They combine livelihood (agriculture/husbandry), skills/TVET, and community infrastructure/participation (community centres in each ward) which broadens empowerment beyond just cash.

Recognition and Awards

Governor Dikko Radda’s leadership has attracted national recognition for his commitment to transparency, innovation and security reform.

Governor of the Year (2023) – Leadership Newspaper Awards

Best Performing Governor (2025) – Aso Multimedia Awards.

Blueprint Newspaper Security Governor of the Year.

Each award underscores a truth the people of Katsina already know: governance is working for them.

Conclusion: Leadership that Listens, Serves and Delivers

Two years on, Governor Dikko Radda’s open-door leadership has reshaped Katsina’s political culture. From the corridors of power to the smallest villages, there is a sense that government is within reach—responsive, responsible and reform-driven. He has shown that when a leader listens to his people, he earns not just their votes, but their trust, respect and collective will to build a better future. Under his watch, Katsina is not just surviving; it is progressing—with its people at the very heart of every policy and project.

· Adedayo, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja