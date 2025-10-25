  • Saturday, 25th October, 2025

Gbenga Hashim Rallies North-central PDP, Meets Saraki, Sango in Reconciliation Drive 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

In a bold step to reposition the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of its next National Convention, former presidential candidate and party stalwart, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has embarked on a reconciliation mission across the North-central zone.

Olawepo-Hashim, known for his advocacy for political reform and national unity, met with key PDP figures including former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and ex-Minister of Sports Hon. Damishi Sango, as part of efforts to rebuild trust and cohesion within the party.

During a meeting in his Abuja office, Olawepo-Hashim hosted Sango, who was accompanied by Mr. Sam Habu, a longtime aide to the late Chief Solomon Daushep Lar, the revered founding chairman of the PDP and former governor of old Plateau State.

“We were both mentees of Chief Solomon Lar, the Emancipator. Our discussion centred on reconciling leaders in Plateau and across the North Central zone,” Olawepo-Hashim said.

Continuing his bridge-building effort, Hashim also held talks with Saraki over the weekend in what insiders described as a “strategic political conversation” focused on rebuilding the PDP’s structures and strengthening its national outlook.

“We agreed to work together for the greater interest of Nigeria—to rebuild the PDP in the North-central zone and the nation at large. To God be the Glory,” Olawepo-Hashim stated.

Political observers view Hashim’s latest engagements as a renewed consolidation of the PDP’s North-central bloc, long regarded as the moral conscience of the party. His outreach to influential figures like Saraki and Sango signals his emergence as a unifying force and consensus builder in opposition politics.

As the PDP works to reclaim lost ground and redefine its national strategy, Olawepo-Hashim’s reconciliation drive is fast becoming a rallying point for leaders seeking to restore the party’s unity and strength ahead of the next political cycle.

