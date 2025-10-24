Global Sukuk Summit 2025 Explores Pathways to Accelerate Sustainable Finance, Expand Islamic Capital Markets

•IsDB Group chair opens market at LSE to celebrate €500m Green Sukuk listing

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has partnered the Financial Times (FT) Group to garner leading global investors, policymakers, and financial institutions for the Global Sukuk Summit 2025 to advance global dialogue on sustainable finance as well as expanding the role of Sukuk in international capital markets.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the IsDB Communication Director, Ahmed Abu Ghazeleh, the summit was held in London under the theme: ‘Capitalizing on Sukuk Beyond Traditional Markets’.

The statement disclosed that in his remarks at the summit, the Chairman of the IsDB Group, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, emphasized that Sukuk has evolved from a niche product into a globally recognised and trusted asset class that effectively links finance with tangible development outcomes.

According to him, “Sukuk represents capital with purpose, channeling financing into infrastructure, renewable energy,

healthcare, and education-projects that directly serve communities.

“This intrinsic link between capital markets and the real economy is what gives Sukuk enduring value.”

He added that since 2003, the IsDB has mobilised over US$55 billion in Sukuk through nearly 80 issuances, including almost US$6 billion in Green and Sustainability Sukuk.

The bank’s latest €500 million Green Sukuk, listed earlier in the day at the Market Open of the London Stock Exchange, attracted record investor demand, “which has reaffirmed Sukuk’s credibility as an instrument for sustainable finance.”

Al Jasser also commended the partnership with FT Live, the International Capital Market Association, and the London Stock Exchange on their vital contributions to advancing global dialogue on sustainable finance.

The statement noted that the summit also featured H.E. Ayman Mohammed Al-Sayari, Governor of the Saudi Central Bank, who highlighted the pivotal role of Sukuk in supporting sustainable economic diversification and strengthening global financial stability.

It stated that a fireside chat between Al Jasser, Chairman of the IsDB Group, and SamirAssaf, Chairman of MENAT, HSBC Middle East Holdings, explored Sukuk’s growth trajectory, ongoing innovation in issuance, and increasing appeal to both conventional and Islamic investors.

The programme also featured a keynote interview with Victoria Saporta, Executive Director for Markets at the Bank of England, who shared insights on integrating Sukuk more deeply into global financial frameworks and enhancing regulatory cooperation to support sustainable capital flows.

“The Global Sukuk Summit 2025 concluded with a collective strong call for collaboration among regulators, investors, and development institutions to unlock new pathways for inclusive and sustainable growth,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Al Jasser also opened the market at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to celebrate the listing of IsDB’s €500 million Green Sukuk, issued under its enhanced 2025 Sustainable Finance Framework.

The statement further noted that the ceremony was attended by senior executives from IsDB, LSE Group, and global banking partners.

The occasion marked IsDB’s second Green Sukuk and reaffirmed IsDB’s role as a trusted development partner connecting sustainable capital with global development priorities.

In his remarks, Al Jasser underlined the significance of the event, noting the listing demonstrates IsDB’s steadfast commitment to mobilising global capital in support of sustainability and inclusive development.

He emphasized that the issuance builds on IsDB’s strong track record of responsible financing and innovation in Islamic capital markets.

Dr. Al Jasser said: “For the Islamic Development Bank, this is far more than a transaction. “It reflects our commitment to mobilising resources and channeling them into projects that improve lives and empower communities through sustainability, environmental stewardship, and good governance.”

Also, Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, congratulated IsDB on its contribution to sustainable finance and market innovation, noting the listing further strengthens London’s position as a global centre for ESG-aligned investment and capital market development.

“The €500 million Green Sukuk, which achieved a record five-times oversubscription, will finance/refinance projects in renewable energy, climate adaptation, and sustainable food systems across IsDB’s eligible member countries,” the statement said.