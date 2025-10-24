FG Fixes Uniform Prices for Housing Units Nationwide, Approves N12.5m for 3-bedroom Bungalow

•Says move to enhance affordability, ensure fairness

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has approved and announced uniform sale prices for housing units under its ‘Renewed Hope Estate Programme’ across all states of the federation.

The housing units, which comprise one, two, and three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, a statement in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, stated, are part of the ministry’s efforts to make homeownership more accessible and equitable for Nigerians.

“The approved selling prices are as follows: One-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, N8.5 million; two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow: N11.5 million and three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, N12.5 million,” the statement added.

The adoption of uniform selling prices, according to the statement, aims to promote affordability, transparency, and fairness, ensuring that Nigerians across all regions have equal opportunities to benefit from the Renewed Hope Housing Programme.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, stated that priority in the allocation of the housing units will be given to low and middle-income earners, civil servants at all levels of government, employees in the organised private sector with verifiable sources of income, and Nigerians in the Diaspora who wish to own homes in the country.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, explained that several payment options have been provided to make the houses affordable and flexible. These include outright (full) payment, mortgage, rent-to-own scheme, and installment payment plans.

The ministry further announced that the sale of the completed housing units across the northern and southern regions will soon commence.

“Applications can be made through the Renewed Hope Housing online portal at www.renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng, or obtained from the ministry’s headquarters and field offices nationwide,” the statement added.

However, the ministry clarified that the approved prices apply strictly to the Renewed Hope Housing Estates which are funded through the ministry’s budgetary allocation, as against the Renewed Hope Cities in Karsana Abuja, Janguza Kano, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos which are being funded through a Public Private Partnership (PPP).