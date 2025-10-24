BetKing Partners BB Naija Season 10 to Reward Winner of In-house Task

Sunday Okobi

BetKing, Nigeria’s leading gaming and entertainment brand, has partnered with the Big Brother Naija Season 10 to reward the housemates who participated and won their tasks.

Talking to THISDAY at the presentation of the prize in Lagos, the Head of Marketing, Nengi Akinola, explained that BetKing embarked on the sponsorship/partnership with BB Naija to expose their audience and the general public to the fact that, beyond sport betting, BetKing also has an iGaming portfolio, is virtual and games, which the housemates participated in and won.

“So, we are here today for a wrap-up of our sponsorship of the BetKing-Big Brother partnership. We wanted to target an entertainment-driven audience, so we collaborated with Big Brother Naija, which is one of the biggest platforms to drive awareness for our portfolio, and that was why we did the sponsorship.”

“So, we are here to reward the ex-housemate of the recent Big Brother Naija Season 10 over 10 who won the task,” she stated.

While explaining how the game was played and won, Akinola said: “We had an online tournament where some of their (housemates) fans and favorites were asked to play our exclusive game in a bid to win N2 million, and Imisi, who, coincidentally, is the winner of the BB Naija Season 10, also emerged the winner of the game time. Therefore, we are going to reward her with a N2 million prize.

“The reason we created such a task was that we were looking for a big media platform to be able to reach entertainment-driven audiences, so Big Brother is the best platform that has all these people in one bucket that, through them, we can drive the awareness for our numerous products.

The head of marketing stated further that some of the exclusive games “we have released this year include Danfo Lagos (a take on our popular bus for transportation in Lagos) and JJBallX, which we did in collaboration with JJ Okocha. It is a game where the avatar has to kick the ball. We also recently released a game called Fame House, where we have a female character who is trying to do certain poses in a bid to cash out on time. We also have several exclusive games that we have produced for BetKing, and we wanted to showcase these games to an entertainment-driven audience, so Big Brother provided the opportunity to reach those people.

“Alongside this, our growing iGaming lineup, including fan-favorites like Danfo Lagos, JJBallX, and the Fame House campaign inspired by Big Brother Naija, continues to push the boundaries of entertainment and give our players even more engaging ways to win.”

According to her, that was the first time BetKing was collaborating with BB Naija to create tasks for housemates as well a reward the winners, adding that the possibilities are endless, “and we are still analysing the value we received from this sitting. So, once we start our planning for next year, we shall look at our plans and what is in the cards for us.”

While receiving the N2 million prize for winning the task, Imisi Oluwa, who is coincidentally the winner of the Big Brother Season 10 show, was overwhelmed with excitement, expressing gratitude to God for the grace.

“I am so delighted to claim this prize. This whole thing is just working in my favour. God is good to me!” she said.

On how she will give back to society, she said: “As a girl-child, while growing up, I knew how tough and toxic it was for me. Although I am not saying that it doesn’t matter for the men, I will do something about the girl-child. For now, I am still overwhelmed by the whole euphoria, but helping the girl-child has always been my dream.”

Imisi Oluwa hailed BetKing for the partnership and the task, which she eventually won. “Thank you, BetKing; you are the number one sports organisation in the world. I appreciate you guys. N2 million just like that! I am so grateful. God bless you guys.”