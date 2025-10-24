2027: As Makinde Eyes Ondo Central Senatorial Seat…

Fidelis David writes that as the political tempo in Ondo State gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, the spotlight is now on personalities whose performance and antecedents have spoken louder than promises.

In the annals of Ondo East and Ondo West Local Government Areas of the sunshine state, few leaders have left an indelible mark on the political, social, and economic development of the region. Over the years, the twin local governments, known for their rich cultural heritage and vibrant political history, have produced illustrious sons and daughters who have contributed immensely to their growth. From the visionary leadership of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko whose developmental strides and tenure as governor brought unprecedented transformation to Ondo Kingdom and the coastal state as a whole, the area has witnessed remarkable leadership.

Others such as Hon. Akinlaja Joseph Iranola, a respected labour leader and ex-federal lawmaker among others, have also played pivotal roles in shaping the political narrative of the constituency.

Among the new generation of leaders, Hon. Abiola Peter Makinde, the member representing Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, stands out for his dynamic approach to governance, youth empowerment initiatives, and people-centered representation. His impact has rekindled hope in grassroots leadership, positioning him as one of the most influential and result-oriented public figures in contemporary Ondo politics.

A dedicated member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Makinde has become a name synonymous with development, empowerment, and pragmatic leadership. Now tipped as a strong contender for the Ondo Central Senatorial seat, his sterling record of service presents a compelling argument for why he is more than fit to represent the zone at the Senate come 2027.

It is a tautology to say that Makinde’s journey in the House of Representatives has been marked by purposeful motions, bills, and interventions that address both the immediate and future needs of his people.

Particularly, in 2021, he moved the motion for the dualization of the Ondo–Ore–Akure road, a vital artery for commerce and mobility in Ondo State. That singular intervention ensured the project was awarded, underscoring his ability to translate advocacy into tangible results. Similarly, his sponsorship of HB 426, which successfully upgraded the Adeyemi College of Education into a Federal University of Education, elevated not just an institution but also the educational standing of Ondo State and the South-West as a whole.

Suffice to say that no lawmaker in recent memory has invested in human capital as robustly as Makinde. His belief that education is the most sustainable empowerment tool is evident in his interventions. He facilitated the construction of modern classrooms across communities like St. Andrew Anglican Grammar School, Ajangbala, and Odowo. He built a state-of-the-art library at the heart of Ondo City, creating a hub for research and scholarship.

The lawmaker’s annual provision of instructional materials, laptops, projectors, and textbooks has lightened the burden of education for parents while enriching the learning experience of students. Over 30 indigent Ondo students are currently pursuing postgraduate studies abroad in countries including the UK, Sweden, Canada, India, and Germany—thanks to Makinde’s direct sponsorship.

Similarly, through the HAMDROMI Entrepreneurship School, he has trained and graduated hundreds of youths in various skills, setting them on paths to self-reliance. Makinde’s representation has been visible not just in the National Assembly, but also on the streets, schools, farms, and markets of Ondo East and West.

He has facilitated the asphalting of major roads in Ondo, reconstructed bridges and culverts, installed solar-powered boreholes across several communities, and provided transformers to electrify villages long abandoned to darkness. His push for urban renewal is also exemplified by the ongoing Ondo City Ultra-modern Children Park and Zoo, as well as the ambitious Ekiwood Movie Village in Epe—projects set to boost tourism, entertainment, and local commerce.

Perhaps the most defining feature of Makinde’s leadership is his deliberate focus on empowerment that cuts across demographics—youths, women, farmers, artisans, and the aged. He launched a ₦15 million interest-free loan scheme for market women and small-scale business owners, boosting local enterprise. Farmers have benefited from the distribution of 30,000 hybrid cocoa seedlings, fungicides, tools, and training in modern farming techniques. His Kasolayo initiative has provided medical intervention for pregnant women and the elderly, coupled with monthly free healthcare outreach.

Through mega-empowerment programmes, he distributed tricycles, motorcycles, deep freezers, grinding machines, and hair dryers—life-changing tools for many constituents. Widows, orphans, and the elderly regularly benefit from welfare packages and palliatives under his HAMDROMI Palliative Drive.

Makinde has also left footprints in areas often neglected by politicians: security, sports, and culture. He donated patrol vehicles to police divisions across Ondo East and West to boost security, sponsored the Ondo City Marathon—the biggest in the state—and facilitated scholarships for local football talents in partnership with academies. He has equally supported indigenous entertainers, ensuring that culture and creativity continue to thrive in Ondo.

What truly distinguishes Makinde is his openness and accountability. He has severally held Town Hall meetings with constituents, where he presented his scorecard and received feedback. This gesture of transparency sets him apart as a lawmaker who listens as much as he delivers.

His appointment by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Director-General of his governorship campaign council in the November 16 2024 governorship election in Ondo State further attests to his political weight, organizational skills, and growing influence within the All Progressives Congress (APC). The decision was not merely a political gesture but a strategic endorsement of his proven capacity to mobilize people, coordinate large-scale political structures, and deliver tangible results.

Under his coordination, the Aiyedatiwa Campaign Council ran one of the most disciplined, issue-based, and people-oriented campaigns in recent political history of the state. The effectiveness of his leadership was clearly reflected in the outcome of the governorship election, where the APC recorded a resounding victory across all 18 local government areas of Ondo State—a feat that reaffirmed the party’s dominance and the strength of its grassroots machinery.

In a contest that pitted Governor Aiyedatiwa of the APC against his closest rival, AgboolaAjayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the result was emphatic: Aiyedatiwa polled 356,345 votes, while Ajayi managed 209,980 votes, according to official figures declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The margin of victory not only highlighted the confidence reposed in the APC but also proved the strategic acumen and organizational brilliance of the campaign structure led by Makinde.

Through his effective coordination, grassroots engagement, and strategic messaging, Makinde once again proved his mettle as a political tactician with an uncommon understanding of voter behavior and local dynamics. His role in securing such an overwhelming mandate for the APC has further cemented his reputation as one of the rising powerbrokers in Ondo State politics—trusted, tested, and results-driven.

As the tempo moves towards 2027 general elections, it is expedient to note that the Senate requires leaders who combine legislative prowess with grassroots connection, people-oriented projects, and a track record of delivering on promises. Makinde embodies all these and more.

His vision is not confined to Ondo East and West but resonates across the entire Ondo Central Senatorial District.

From education and infrastructure to empowerment, healthcare, security, and culture, Makinde has demonstrated that governance is not about slogans but about results.

As Ondo Central prepares for a new chapter in 2027, Makinde stands out as the bridge between aspiration and achievement, the lawmaker who has proven his mettle and earned the trust to represent the zone in the red chamber.