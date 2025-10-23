Sophos Launches ITDR to Protect Identity-based Attacks

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has announced the launch of Sophos Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR).

The new solution for Sophos XDR and Sophos MDR continuously monitors customer environments for identity risks and misconfigurations and scans the dark web for compromised credentials.

It enables organisations to detect and respond to identity-based attacks rapidly and identify risky user behavior that could pose a threat to their business.

The launch is a significant milestone building on the Secureworks acquisition, broadening Sophos’ portfolio and is the first Secureworks solution that has been fully integrated into the Sophos Central platform, further enabling comprehensive security operations outcomes for its 600,000 customers.

Sophos ITDR addresses identity-based attacks, one of the fastest-growing threat vectors globally. Sophos X-Ops observed a 106 percent increase in stolen credentials for sale on the dark web between June 2024 and June 2025, underscoring the growing risk.

SVP, Product Management, Sophos, Rob Harrison, said: “Cloud and remote work have expanded the identity attack surface and created new opportunities for attackers. Complex identity and access management systems with constantly changing settings and policies create gaps that attackers target. Sophos ITDR helps close those gaps by giving customers faster visibility into identity risks, monitoring for compromised credentials, and integrating with Sophos XDR and Sophos MDR for rapid, analyst-led response.”