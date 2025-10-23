NIS to Become Nigeria’s Engine Room for Champions, Says DG Shaibu

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Philip Shaibu, has declared an ambitious vision to reposition the institute as the ‘engine room for producing champions.’

In an interview on M4STV, Shaibu, who previously served as Deputy Governor of Edo State and is a longtime advocate for sports development, outlined a sweeping transformation agenda aimed at turning the NIS into a world-class centre for sports excellence.

Shaibu emphasized that the NIS must evolve beyond its current state and take a leadership role in shaping Nigeria’s sporting future.

“The National Institute of Sports should not just exist, it should lead. We must treat sports as a serious business. The NIS must be the place where champions are made, not just for Nigeria, but for the world,” he said.

Under his leadership, the institute will prioritize the discovery and training of talented athletes, elevate coaching standards, and foster strategic partnerships with the private sector.

Shaibu’s blueprint includes upgrading the institute’s facilities to meet international standards, making it a modern and attractive training ground for athletes and professionals alike.

He also plans to invest heavily in human capital by training more coaches, sports scientists, and administrators, while building strong relationships with private companies to support funding and innovation.

Shaibu did not shy away from acknowledging the challenges facing Nigerian sports, including poor infrastructure, inadequate funding, and weak management systems.

He described the NIS he inherited as being ‘underground,’ a 50-year-old institution in dire need of renewal. The former deputy governor noted a troubling manpower imbalance, with more administrative staff than professionals, and revealed that only one staff member currently holds the requisite qualifications for their role.

‘The manpower gap is huge,’ he said, adding that the curriculum in use is outdated, what he called a ‘Mungo Park curriculum in a modern era.’

To address these issues, Shaibu is committed to building a solid digital foundation for the institute, one that can compete globally and train coaches capable of preparing athletes for podium finishes.

He lamented that many Nigerian athletes abroad now return home to compete for the country because the local talent pool lacks exposure to quality coaching and modern facilities.

While the 2026 budget is one avenue of funding, Shaibu stressed that the institute cannot rely solely on government allocations.

He described sports as an industry and positioned the NIS as a vital part of that industrial cycle, an institution responsible not only for training coaches and athletes but also for producing sports medicine professionals, physiotherapists, and paramedics.

The NIS currently offers a National Diploma in Paramedic Technology, which focuses on emergency medical care, trauma management, and sports related health services.

Shaibu also highlighted the institute’s historical significance, recalling that in the 1980s, the Green Eagles (now Super Eagles) used to perfect their training at the NIS.

He affirmed that one of the core mandates of the institute is to train elite athletes and restore its legacy as the cradle of Nigerian sports excellence.

“We are rebranding the entire system so that the private sector can identify with the NIS and partner with us,” Shaibu concluded.