Amupitan Resumes, Says INEC Must Restore Voters’ Confidence

•Declares Anambra election presents another opportunity to demonstrate commitment to free, fair election

•Court asks electoral body to prosecute labour minister, Onyejeocha

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, officially assumed office Thursday, insisting that the electoral body must restore voters’ confidence.

He added that the electoral body must not compromise its values, saying the integrity of the elections is not to be negotiated.

Amupitan while speaking at his inaugural engagement with the staff of the commission said INEC has a constitutional responsibility and a statutory mandate to deliver free, fair and credible elections that reflects the will of Nigerian people.

He noted that to achieve this, they must work together as a team. leveraging their unique skills and expertise and to improve the process.

Amupitan stated: “The upcoming Anambra State governorship election is not just another electoral exercise. It represents a private opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to free, fair and credible elections.

“The eyes of the nation are upon us, and it is our duty to rise to that occasion. I have just been briefed about some of the preparations,…

So, the eyes of Nigerians is upon us today.

“I’m emphasising the need for us to work together in unity, and there should be that synergy and collaboration among our various units. As I have been informed, the credibility in our election is paramount, and we must ensure that every voter feels confident that their vote will count.

“Because that is a constitutional task, and let’s restore back the confidence of every voter that whenever there is an election, their votes will come so that we can address this in your voter apparatus.

“Let us break down silos. Now I must stress that we should not compromise our values of processes that will have consequences. So the integrity of our elections is not even something we should negotiate.”

Earlier, INEC National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, said Amipitan was assuming office at a most crucial time; a period when the Commission is at the final stage of preparations for the Anambra State Governorship Election scheduled for Saturday, 8th November 2025.

She noted: “The task ahead, no doubt, is enormous. Elections are the lifeblood of democracy, and the expectations of Nigerians have never been higher.

“However, you are not walking into an empty field. You are stepping onto the firm and fertile ground laid by your predecessor, Professor Mahmood Yakubu under whose leadership the Commission recorded landmark innovations; from the introduction of technology driven processes such as the BVAS and IReV to the strengthening of institutional transparency and voter confidence.

“The foundation has been laid; the path is defined. What lies ahead is the building, the consolidation and the forward march.”

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted a member of the House of Representatives, representing Isikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia state, Hon. Amobi Ogah to compel INEC to prosecute the Minister of State for Labour, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha for alleged forgery of election results in 62 polling units during the 2023 general election.

Justice M.G. Umar of the Abuja Federal High Court, in his ruling dated September 23, 2025, on an ex-parte motion brought by Ogah said he was satisfied that the applicant has placed relevant materials in his affidavit to warrant the judgment.

Onyejeocha had dragged Ogah to the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal after the 2023 elections claiming victory.

However, Ogah accused her of forging the results she tendered before the tribunal and Onyejeocha eventually lost the case.

While Ogah contested on the platform of the Labour Party, Onyejeocha was the APC candidate in the elections.

It was based on this that Ogah proceeded to the High Court seeking the leave to apply for an Order of Mandamus against INEC to prosecute Onyejeocha, now a minister for alleged forgery of results.

The lawmaker had alleged that after he was declared winner of the federal constituency by INEC, Onyejeocha forged the results in respect of the polling units listed, which results were tendered during the trial of the petition at the Election Tribunal to prove the allegations contained in the petition.

“That Hon. Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha forged Exhibit 3 and passed them off as the official election results and documents of the respondent, and, the respondent vehemently disputed the authenticity of Exhibit 3 during the trial of the Election Petition.

“That Hon. Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha even attempted to deceive the judiciary by presenting the forged documents i.e. Exhibit 3 to the Election Tribunal and Court of Appeal as documents that were issued by the respondent.”

In granting the lawmaker the go ahead to apply to INEC for the prosecution of Onyejeocha, Justice M.G. Umar said “I have considered Order 34 Rules 1,3 and 4 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 upon which this application is based and I am of the view that it is trite that application of this nature where the Court is required to exercise discretion, it must be so considered judicially and judiciously.

“Consequently, I am satisfied that the applicant (Ogah) has placed relevant materials in the affidavit in support of this application and this court is thereby persuaded to exercise discretion in favour of the applicant.

“An order is hereby made granting leave to the applicant to apply for an Order of Mandamus against the respondent compelling the respondent (INEC) to investigate and prosecute Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha for the electoral offence of forging the election results of the polling units within the Isikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia state”.