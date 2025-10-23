ABUAD’s 13th Convocation: Olanipekun, Two Others Bag Honorary Degrees

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Former Chairman of Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws by Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and business mogul, Mrs. Rosemary Mku-Atu were also garlanded with the Doctor of Letters for their outstanding contributions to national development and service to humanity.

The trio were garlanded in Ado-Ekiti on during the grand finale of the ABUAD 13th convocation ceremonies for the 2024/2025 graduating students

The convocation ceremony, which also marked the university’s 16th Founder’s Day anniversary, was graced by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who described ABUAD as a beacon of hope and a model for private university education in Nigeria and across Africa.

Alausa, represented by Professor Olukayode Adebowale, commended the Founder, Aare Afe Babalola SAN for his unwavering dedication to excellence in education and nation-building.

He said that the institution’s consistent record of unbroken academic sessions, quality teaching, and global partnerships exemplifies the discipline and innovation needed to reposition Nigeria’s education sector.

According to him, ABUAD’s rise to global prominence and exploits within just 16 years is a testament to its commitment to academic excellence, infrastructure development, research, and community service.

He lauded the university’s impressive ranking in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, where it has consistently emerged among the top 100 universities in the world and number one in Nigeria for four consecutive years.

His words, “I join the Board of Trustees, the Governing Council, the Senate, the staff and students and the entire ABUAD community to celebrate this momentous occasion, the 16th Founders’ Day Anniversary and the 13th Unbroken Convocation Ceremony of this great institution.

“Allow me to first commend the visionary founder, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN for his unwavering dedication to excellence in education and nation-building.

“Afe Babalola’s commitment to creating a world-class institution in Nigeria (ABUAD) one founded on integrity, discipline, innovation and service continues to serve as a beacon of hope and a model for private tertiary education across the African continent.

“Afe Babalola University has, in just 16 years, achieved remarkable milestones in academic excellence, infrastructure development, research, and community service.

“The university’s consistent record of unbroken academic sessions, quality teaching, and global partnerships reflects a disciplined system that aligns with our national vision for a revitalized education sector.

“The institution’s rise to global recognition is highly remarkable. I am particularly delighted to note its recent ranking by the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, where ABUAD was placed among the top 100 universities in the world and number one in Nigeria for four consecutive years.

“There is no doubt that this is truly an extraordinary feat. These accolades are a testament to the institution’s sustained commitment to academic excellence, the Sustainable Development Goals and impactful research and innovation”.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, disclosed that a total of 1,841 students graduated across various colleges, including 229 with First Class honours, 625 Second Class Upper, 262 Second Class Lower, and 33 Third Class degrees.

Giving the breakdown of the first class graduating students, Prof. Olarinde said 52 students bagged from Engineering, 58 from Law, 33 from Medical and Health Sciences, 37 from Sciences, 35 from Social and Management Sciences, one from Open and Distance Learning, and 13 from Part-Time programmes.

She also announced the graduation of the pioneer set of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) students, with 25 earning distinctions.

In his remarks, Chief Babalola urged the the graduating students to uphold the university’s values of integrity, discipline, and innovation, and to remain worthy ambassadors of the institution.

At the event, the overall best graduating student, Iradat Sanya was award N10M cash prize by Sunbeth Global Concept, in recognition of her exceptional academic performance.