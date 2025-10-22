  • Wednesday, 22nd October, 2025

NB Plc Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence, Customer Satisfaction

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and deepening stakeholder relationships.

This reaffirmation came during a special customer tour of the Lagos Brewery, held as part of activities to mark the 2025 Customer Service Week.

Speaking during the tour, Corporate Affairs Director at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, expressed appreciation to the customers for their steadfast loyalty and partnership over the years. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in achieving shared business goals.

“At Nigerian Breweries, our focus goes beyond producing quality beverages. It’s about creating shared value for our customers, communities, and partners. We believe long-term business success is built on strong relationships, mutual trust, and a collective commitment to excellence. We remain resolute in our mission to refresh our consumers, empower our partners, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s socio-economic growth,” Odenigbo stated.

Also speaking, Brewery Manager, Nduka Nnabuihe, represented by Félix Ofolue, highlighted NB Plc’s customer-centric philosophy and ongoing drive for service excellence. “At NB Plc, our customers are treated like royalty; they are at the center of everything we do. We work tirelessly to meet their needs by ensuring quality, availability, and reliable support,” Nnabuihe said.

