  • Wednesday, 22nd October, 2025

Barcelona Crush Olympiacos in Champions League League Phase

Featured | 28 seconds ago

Fermin Lopez scored a hat-trick and Marcus Rashford took his personal tally to four goals from three Champions League games as Barcelona thrashed Olympiacos 6-1.

Two smart first-half finishes from Lopez put Barcelona in control, before his third, a Lamine Yamal penalty and a Rashford double halted a short-lived Olympiacos fightback.

After playing Yamal through on goal in the seventh minute, Lopez was on hand to finish past the defenders on the goal-line when goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis made a block but could not keep hold of the ball.

The Spanish midfielder doubled Barcelona’s lead half an hour later when he ran on to Dro Fernandez’s ball into space, cut inside and curled a left-footed strike into the left corner.

The second half began in bizarre circumstances. Ayoub El Kaabi thought he had halved the deficit with a header, but after checking on the pitchside monitor, referee Urs Schnyder chalked off the goal for offside and instead awarded the visitors a penalty for a handball by Eric Garcia, which El Kaabi converted via the post.

Three minutes later Olympiacos midfielder Santiago Hezze was shown a second yellow card and ordered off for catching Lopez with a flailing arm.

This was a night when Yamal became the youngest player to reach 25 Champions League appearances – at 18 years and 100 days – and the teenager tucked away a penalty after Rashford was brought down while attempting to round Tzolakis.

RESULTS 

Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos

Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos 

Arsenal 4-0 Atletico

Leverkusen 2-7 PSG

Copenhagen 2-4 Dortmund 

Newcastle 3-0  Benfica 

PSV 6-2 Napoli

Royale 0-4 Inter

Villarreal 0-2 Man City

WEDNESDAY 

Bilbao v Qarabag

Galatasaray v Bodo

Atalanta v Sl’ Prague

B’Munich v Brugge 

Chelsea v Ajax

Frankfurt v Liverpool 

Monaco v Tottenham 

R’Madrid v Juventus 

Sporting v Marseille 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.