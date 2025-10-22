Barcelona Crush Olympiacos in Champions League League Phase

Fermin Lopez scored a hat-trick and Marcus Rashford took his personal tally to four goals from three Champions League games as Barcelona thrashed Olympiacos 6-1.

Two smart first-half finishes from Lopez put Barcelona in control, before his third, a Lamine Yamal penalty and a Rashford double halted a short-lived Olympiacos fightback.

After playing Yamal through on goal in the seventh minute, Lopez was on hand to finish past the defenders on the goal-line when goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis made a block but could not keep hold of the ball.

The Spanish midfielder doubled Barcelona’s lead half an hour later when he ran on to Dro Fernandez’s ball into space, cut inside and curled a left-footed strike into the left corner.

The second half began in bizarre circumstances. Ayoub El Kaabi thought he had halved the deficit with a header, but after checking on the pitchside monitor, referee Urs Schnyder chalked off the goal for offside and instead awarded the visitors a penalty for a handball by Eric Garcia, which El Kaabi converted via the post.

Three minutes later Olympiacos midfielder Santiago Hezze was shown a second yellow card and ordered off for catching Lopez with a flailing arm.

This was a night when Yamal became the youngest player to reach 25 Champions League appearances – at 18 years and 100 days – and the teenager tucked away a penalty after Rashford was brought down while attempting to round Tzolakis.

RESULTS

Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos

Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos

Arsenal 4-0 Atletico

Leverkusen 2-7 PSG

Copenhagen 2-4 Dortmund

Newcastle 3-0 Benfica

PSV 6-2 Napoli

Royale 0-4 Inter

Villarreal 0-2 Man City

WEDNESDAY

Bilbao v Qarabag

Galatasaray v Bodo

Atalanta v Sl’ Prague

B’Munich v Brugge

Chelsea v Ajax

Frankfurt v Liverpool

Monaco v Tottenham

R’Madrid v Juventus

Sporting v Marseille