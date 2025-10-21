Nigeria Will Take Global Lead in Responsible Communication, Says Information Minister

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Nigeria has declared its readiness to lead the global movement for ethical and responsible communication, with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, describing the country’s hosting of the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) as a defining moment for national and global dialogue.

Idris stated this at the national unveiling of the event in Abuja, yesterday.

He said Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was positioning itself as “the biggest, brightest, and boldest voice for ethical and responsible communication in Africa and beyond.”

The minister said the WPRF Abuja 2026, themed “Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World,” would not only showcase Nigeria’s communication capacity but also reassert the country’s leadership in shaping global narratives anchored on truth, empathy, and service to the public good.

“This is not just another event on the communication calendar; it is a defining moment for Nigeria’s leadership in global dialogue on responsible communication,” Idris declared.

He emphasised that communication, though powerful and transformative, can also be destructive when misused, warning that “the speed of information has surpassed the speed of reflection,” making responsible communication more critical than ever.

According to him, responsible communication lies at the heart of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to rebuild trust between the government and the people through openness, engagement, and shared purpose.

Idris said, “The Renewed Hope vision seeks to rebuild trust between government and the people, trust anchored on openness, engagement, and shared purpose. Communication is the lifeblood of that trust.”

He noted that Nigeria’s emergence as the host of WPRF 2026 marks a major step in its global leadership in communication ethics.

He said the federal government was already implementing key frameworks, including the National Orientation Policy and the Open Government Communication Framework, to promote transparency and truthful governance narratives.

He, however, decried attempts by external interests to tarnish Nigeria’s image through false narratives about religious persecution.

He said, “We must come to terms with existential reputational threats to our national brand, in which external purveyors of untruth are mischaracterising our nation as a destination for a so-called persecution of people based on their religious faiths.

“For the umpteenth time, I am emphatic that there’s no iota of truth in the claim of a ‘Christian genocide’ in Nigeria. This is propaganda externally woven by those who want to weaken our unity,” the minister declared.

He urged practitioners to use the instruments of public relations, crafted in truths and facts to vehemently reject such “despicable single narratives” and promote a balanced, fact-based image of Nigeria.

Idris described the forthcoming forum as more than a global conference, noting that it would present Nigeria as “a model of transformation through communication.”

He said the Tinubu administration was implementing reforms that are already repositioning Nigeria as a hub for innovation, private sector growth, and international confidence.

Idris said, “Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the world is seeing a Nigeria that is reforming, rebranding, and re-emerging.

“Hosting this global event will reaffirm that Nigeria is not only the communication hub of Africa but also a responsible global partner in shaping narratives for peace, prosperity, and shared progress.”

The minister commended the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (GA), led by Professor Justin Green, for establishing the WPRF platform.

He described it as “a true beacon for PR and communication professionals who envision a world where communication serves as a catalyst for solving humanity’s challenges.”

He also lauded the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), under the leadership of Dr. Ike Neliaku, for securing the hosting rights of the 2026 Forum, saying their effort has “successfully directed global attention to Nigeria.”