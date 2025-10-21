Media-Security Alliance Deepens as Lagos Police, RazorNews Strengthen Partnership for Safer Communities 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

In a move that reinforces the growing synergy between the media and security institutions, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh Moshood, on Monday hosted the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of RazorNews Group, Mr. Odita Sunday, and his team at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, to deepen collaboration in public safety, transparency, and responsible reportage.

The meeting, described by both sides as a milestone in police–media relations, underscored the shared responsibility of journalists and law enforcement in building safer and more informed communities.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Odita said the engagement was “more than a courtesy call,” stressing that it was an expression of respect and appreciation for the Commissioner’s exemplary leadership and commitment to innovative, people-centred policing in Lagos State.

“Since assuming office, CP Jimoh has redefined policing in Lagos through discipline, intelligence-led operations, and community engagement,” Odita said. “Under his leadership, we have witnessed a measurable reduction in violent crimes, improved police–community relations, and renewed public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.”

He commended the Commissioner for recognising the media as a strategic ally in the fight against crime, citing his open-door policy and constructive relationship with journalists as a model for transparent policing.

“At RazorNews, we believe that security and the media are twin pillars of social stability — the police safeguard lives and property, while the media enlighten and hold society accountable. When these two sectors work together in trust, society becomes safer and more informed,” Odita added.

The RazorNews boss also lauded the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for his leadership and support to Commands nationwide, which he said has strengthened operational efficiency and fostered a culture of accountability within the Force.

“We salute the CP’s professionalism and the IGP’s vision. RazorNews remains committed to fair, factual, and peace-driven reportage that builds public trust and strengthens collaboration between the media and law enforcement,” he affirmed.

In his response, CP Olohundare Jimoh Moshood thanked Odita and his delegation for their visit and praised his professionalism and commitment to balanced journalism.

“You have been a voice of truth — direct, constructive, and objective. Even your criticisms are purposeful. The media is a mirror through which we assess ourselves, and that makes this partnership invaluable,” the CP stated.

He emphasised that the media plays a vital role in shaping public perception of security efforts, noting that collaboration between journalists and law enforcement is central to building mutual trust and maintaining peace in Lagos.

Highlighting key achievements since assuming office, CP Jimoh credited the IGP’s support for enabling innovations such as the establishment of the Coast Guard Force, a special initiative to enhance maritime security across Lagos and adjoining coastal communities.

“With the IGP’s backing, we expanded our patrol teams from five to ten, improving both coastal and inland security coordination. His leadership has been instrumental to every milestone we’ve achieved,” he said.

The CP further listed notable successes under his administration, including the dismantling of criminal networks, arrest of high-profile armed robbers and land grabbers, and the peaceful conduct of recent political activities in Lagos.

“Despite early fears, Lagos recorded one of its most peaceful election seasons in recent history. No lives lost, no property destroyed — that’s the result of coordinated strategy, police discipline, and responsible media reportage,” he noted.

He also revealed that the Command has expanded its tactical squads from 23 to 33 units, leading to a significant decline in kidnapping, container hijacking, and other organised crimes.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the media. Your balanced coverage inspires our officers to give their best. With continued partnership, Lagos will remain a beacon of safety and progress,” CP Jimoh concluded.

The event, attended by notable media and security figures including Sir Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor of Vanguard Newspaper; Mr. Hyacinth Nwafor, Publisher of Hybrid News; and ACP Idowu Jaiyeoba, highlighted the strengthening bond between journalists and law enforcement.

It reaffirmed that sustainable peace and development thrive where information, transparency, and collaboration are prioritised.

As Nigeria advances in its democratic and security evolution, the partnership between visionary leaders like CP Jimoh Moshood, journalists like Odita Sunday, and the pragmatic leadership of the IGP continues to prove that when truth and duty align, society moves forward.