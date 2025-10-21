Imo Gets 4th State University, As NUC Canvasses Standard, Good Research, Others

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The University of Innovation, Science and Technology, Imo State, has been formally recognized by the National Universities Commission (NUC)as the fourth state university in Imo State.

This brings the number of federal and state-owned universities in Imo to 8 and 70 state universities in total.

Governor Hope Uzodinma while presenting documents at the National Universities Commission, NUC, said the recognition is a significant milestone for the state, and which aims to provide quality education and equip young people with digital skills, innovation, and technology.

He said the university’s vision is to create a platform that fosters entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic growth through its partnership and a mentoring agreement with the Berkeley University of California.

“The University of Innovation, Science and Technology is set to become a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to create jobs and become employers of labor.

“The recognition by NUC is a testament to the university’s commitment to providing quality education and its potential to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

“With this development, the University of Innovation Science and Technology is poised to become a leading institution in the country, providing opportunities for young people to acquire the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the digital age.”

In his speech, the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu said the institution must be built on standard, good research, the expansion of knowledge through research integrated with education and active engagement with industry and society.

He added that the University should also be student centered, offering applied and innovative experimental programmes to prepare graduates to make positive impact in their respective workplaces and communities.