Foundation’s Initiative Empowers 300 Pupils in  Lagos  Schools 

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

In a bid to support education and ease the financial burden on struggling families, the Abosede Tomori Foundation (ATF) has distributed school bags and essential learning materials to over 300 indigent pupils across public primary schools in Ejigbo and Isolo Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

This outreach marks the second major community intervention by the foundation since its launch in July 2025.

Beneficiary schools of the initiative include the Oladele Alake Primary School Ejigbo; Low Cost Housing Estate Primary Schools 1 & 2 Ejigbo; Answar Ud Deen (AUD) Nursery & Primary School Isolo and Ajao Estate Primary School, Isolo.

Recipients received back packs, branded exercise books, writing materials, water bottles amongst others.

Speaking at the distribution events, Founder of the ATF and Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, emphasised the purpose of the initiative:

This ‘Back to School’ outreach was designed to assist less-privileged pupils with basic learning materials and reduce the financial burden on their parents as the new academic session kicks off. The Schools Intervention Programme (SIP) remains a core pillar of our foundation’s mission.”

Tomori also engaged with head teachers of the beneficiary schools and pledged to explore further interventions, particularly in the area of infrastructure development, to create a more conducive learning environment.

“We are committed to leveraging our network and influence at the federal level not just to give back, but to drive meaningful change at the grassroots. Supporting education remains one of our top priorities,” he said.

The ATF launched in July with a health outreach programme that provided free medical care to over 250 residents; facilitated N50,000 cash grants to 50 small and micro business owners while over 150 families went home with foodstuff packs.

The foundation aims to champion the provision of free healthcare to underserved communities; facilitate skill development & scholarship scheme for youths; provide foodstuff packs to disadvantaged families; facilitate cash grants to struggling small businesses and marshal an SIP to ensure that every child learns in a safe and conducive environment.