Ace Artist, Tobechi Achionye, Emerges First Africa’s Male Autistic Model to Walk Fashion Runway

The world of fashion and creativity witnessed a powerful moment of transformation as Tobechi Achionye, fondly known as Kind Toby, a multi-talented artist living with autism, graced the runway at Fashion Fusion Africa (FFA) 2025, becoming the first male autistic model to walk a fashion runway.

Kind Toby made the landmark runway debut alongside other models at the event which was held from Oct. 18 to 19 in Abuja, with the theme, “Fables through Fabrics,”

The fashion fiesta brought together designers from across Nigeria and beyond, fashion enthusiasts and other stakeholders in the creative industry.

Kind Toby dazzled on the runway, showcasing different brands, including Ummys Glamour, Herboojah, and Elcheddre Luxury, becoming an inspirational figure for his resilience as his journey challenged perceptions and promoted a new narrative for autistic children in Africa.

A fast-rising musician, artist, and pianist, Kind Toby has expanded his creative pursuits to include modeling, earning his mark as the first male autistic model in Africa, joining female autistic models making strides in Africa’s fashion industry, including Nana Yaa of Ghana and Sarah Busorei of Kenya.

Toby’s walk was more than a fashion moment — it was a statement of inclusion, resilience, and the boundless potential within every child regardless of ability.

As the crowd cheered, Toby embodied the spirit of hope and possibility, reminding everyone that fashion can be a powerful voice for change, and his confidence on stage reflected the growing movement to embrace diversity within the African creative industry.

Mr Obinna Obi, Convener of FFA and Chief Executive Officer of Obitaris Consults and Events Ltd, said featuring the autistic model was to foster inclusivity in showcasing African’s creativity.

According to him, the event is a platform to tell African rich stories through fabrics, and featuring Kind Toby on the runway is because “his story brings humanity to the runway.”

“Whether ‘Ankara’ , ‘Tie and Dye’ ,’Asoke’ or any local material, we want to tell African stories through fabrics.

“This event also has the first ever runway model who is autistic, working on the runway, and it is very special to me because this programme is about inclusion.

“The idea behind Fashion Fusion Africa is inclusivity, it’s about bringing everybody together, not minding where you are from, your tribe or your culture.

“It is a platform for everybody to come together and celebrate one thing; which is fashion,” he said.

Zee Michael Obasi, a fashion-tech entrepreneur and Creative Director of Herboojah, said Toby’s feat was a redefining moment for Africa’s fashion and creative space, describing him as an agent of inclusion and inspiration to people living with disabilities.

Mrs Adebisi Ummy, Chief Executive Officer, Ummyls Glamour, said having the young autistic model showcased the brand on the runway was an inspiring way to demonstrate inclusive opportunity in the creative industry.

In an interview with newsmen at the sideline of FFA 2025, Mrs. Noni Okocha, Chief Executive Officer of “I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative” , saluted Toby’s passion and courage.

According to Okocha ,author of the books, Be Kind by Toby and Understanding Autism, his journey was a reminder that every young person has something unique to offer the world.

“Through his art, music, and advocacy, he gives hope and visibility to those who are often overlooked, showing that difference is not a limitation, but a beautiful form of strength,” she said.

Kind Toby, born in Winnipeg, Canada to Nigerian parents, is a Nigerian-American young talent whose journey bridges art, music, and fashion.

Diagnosed with autism as a child, he found his voice not in words, but in rhythm, colour, and design as he draws logos and landscapes with photographic precision.

As a music artist, he continues to inspire through his artistic and musical brilliance as he plays music beautifully by ear, often recreating songs after hearing them just once.

His debut single, “I Be Somebody,” has become a rallying anthem encouraging people to see the unseen, empower the youth, and support those living with disabilities.

He is a second runner-up in Autism’s Got Talent in Atlanta, Georgia, USA (2022) and founder of ‘Be Kind by Toby: A vision for Change’.

At his debut runway showcase, Kind Toby’s historic walk became a celebration of courage, inclusion, and creativity as his confidence on stage reflected the growing movement to embrace diversity within the African creative industry.