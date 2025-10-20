ReThinkAI 2025: Ezurike Advocates Human-Centred Digital Future for African Consumers

A leading scholar and practitioner in marketing technology and enterprise innovation, Dr. Nduneche Ezurike, has challenged long-standing assumptions about the traditional, brand-controlled customer journey, calling instead for a human-centred model that places the consumer rather than the corporation at the heart of digital value creation.

Speaking at the ReThinkAI 2025 Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, organized by International Academy of Science, Technology, Engineering and Management (IASTEM) in collaboration with ICLED Business School, Lagos, Ezurike through his paper titled ‘Reimagining the Customer Journey in the Age of Digital Acceleration,” argued that the age of automation and predictive AI demands a rethinking of how brands engage consumers, especially within the evolving African digital landscape.

Introducing the concept of the Mecosystem, Ezurike described a new paradigm where consumers navigate dynamic, multi-platform ecosystems co-creating experiences through personalized interactions, peer influence, and digital connectivity.

“Today’s customers don’t move in a straight line from awareness to purchase,” he noted. “They operate in algorithmic ecosystems where choices are shaped by people, purpose, and platforms.”

He also emphasized the importance of a new success metric—Return on Failure (ROF)—arguing that learning from failed experiments can accelerate innovation and deepen customer trust.

In her welcome remarks, the Conference Chairperson, Ms. Sripriya Sarathy, described ReThinkAI 2025 as a “global platform for cross-disciplinary collaboration, uniting academia, business, and technology experts to foster sustainable innovation”. She praised the diversity of ideas presented and emphasized the importance of “bridging ethics, empathy and technology in shaping humanity’s digital future”.

The Provost of ICLED Business School, Prof. Olajumoke Familoni, underscored the timeliness of such dialogue. “AI is influencing every sector of society, and conferences like this help us move beyond fear towards understanding and responsible adoption,” she said. “AI’s paper reminds us that empathy must remain central as we embrace digital transformation”.

Adding to the discussion, the Assistant Professor at LIGS University (USA) and international consultant, Dr. Amila Gamage, noted that AI’s rise in higher education and business “demands new forms of digital literacy and leadership inclusion”.

The Cybersecurity & AI session track was voted as the Best Session Track at the conference, whilst some scholars received various awards for outstanding papers.

The two-day virtual conference brought together scholars, business leaders and innovators from over 20 countries to explore the evolving role of AI in marketing, education, fintech and corporate innovation.

Keynote speakers included Dr. Ray Schroeder (USA) and Dr. Mythili Kolluru (Oman), who reinforced the need for ethical governance in AI adoption across all sectors.