Ongoing Revenue Harmonisation in FCT to Curb Double Taxation, Simplify Payments, Says Tax Expert

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Residents and businesses within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will soon begin to experience the positive impact of the ongoing revenue harmonisation drive spearheaded by the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The initiative aims to eliminate multiple taxation and levies, simplify payment processes and enhance the ease of doing business across the Territory by introducing a unified revenue collection and reconciliation framework.

Chief Technical Officer of INITS Limited, Mr. Femi Taiwo, noted the harmonisation effort is already well underway and is designed to address long-standing issues caused by siloed collection systems.

Taiwo gave the hint during the weekend at a sensitisation program in Abuja, stating the event provided participants with insights into the new tax laws taking effect on January 1, 2026.

He highlighted the importance of understanding the upcoming changes, their implications for both government agencies and taxpayers and the need for strategic alignment ahead of implementation.

According to him, INITS Limited is working with the FCT authorities to deploy technology-driven solutions that integrate revenue-generating agencies under a single digital platform, providing taxpayers with a unified payment identity and a central view of all their tax obligations.

“The ongoing harmonisation process is a critical step towards improving transparency, simplifying reconciliation and removing the duplication that causes confusion and unnecessary stress for businesses and individuals,” Taiwo explained.

He further added that in other jurisdictions where harmonised systems have been deployed, businesses have reported fewer instances of overlapping levies, faster reconciliation of payments, simplified processes and more accessible payment channels, a model the FCT is now adapting to its context.

He said: “Residents and taxpayers will begin to see a more streamlined process where payments are easier to make, easier to track and less prone to error or duplication.”

Taiwo emphasised that this initiative would not only make life easier for taxpayers but also help the FCTA enhance efficiency, transparency and revenue assurance while building public trust in the system.

Similarly, Acting Chairman of the FCT-IRS, Mr. Michael Hadi Ango, reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to delivering a centralised and user-friendly revenue system.

According to the FCT-IRS boss, “A centralised tax collection system would provide a single point of collection and accounting for revenues due to any entity.

“This would bring about several benefits, including increased efficiency, where taxpayers would only need to visit one agency to pay their taxes, thereby reducing the administrative burden.

“Improved transparency and streamlining of tax collection will also enable the government to increase revenue generation and reduce tax evasion.”

He added that enhanced accountability through a centralised system would enable the government to track revenue collection and utilisation in real time.

Ango further explained that the FCTA, with the support of INITS Limited, is working to implement a centralised revenue collection system that will enable taxpayers to make payments through a single platform and provide real-time information on all tax payments.

“Overall, the harmonisation initiative marks a major stride in creating a simpler, fairer, and more transparent tax environment – one that supports economic growth and strengthens confidence in governance across the Federal Capital Territory.”

Discussions centred on how the harmonisation process will work in tandem with the new legal framework to simplify compliance, improve transparency and position the FCT for a more efficient tax administration regime.