  • Monday, 20th October, 2025

Goodearth Hot Peppe Wins Indigenous Naija Spice Award

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Goodearth Hot Peppe from the stable of Goodearth Foods has emerged as the winner of the coveted Indigenous Naija Spice of the Year category at the 13th edition of Marketing Edge Awards themed “Excellence Beyond Borders,” held in Lagos recently.

The recognition, not only distinguished Goodearth Hot Peppe from other brands in its category but sent ripples of excitement across Nigeria’s food and spice industry, affirming that local brands can compete at the highest standards when backed by world-class infrastructure and unwavering commitment to quality.

According to the company, Goodearth Hot Peppe’s triumph at the Marketing Edge Awards represents more than a trophy on a shelf.

“It validates years of meticulous planning, substantial investment, and an uncompromising dedication to producing world-class spices from Nigerian soil. The brand demonstrated an exceptional ability to stand out in a highly competitive category, proving that indigenous brands can achieve international standards while maintaining authentic local character,” the company said in a statement.

It explained that the  award recognition underscored  the company’s success in transforming how Nigerian spices are perceived both domestically and internationally, elevating them from commodity status to premium products that meet the most stringent global food safety standards.

“Behind Goodearth Hot Peppe’s award-winning excellence stands Goodearth Foods, a dynamic young company built by a highly qualified team carrying years of invaluable experience in the spice industry. This depth of expertise has been strategically applied to serve companies and communities across the region, helping customers make better food and ingredients in the most natural, responsible, and sustainable manner.”

“What distinguishes Goodearth Foods from competitors is its comprehensive approach to quality control – the company manages the entire value chain from farm to factory, ensuring excellence at every stage of production.”

The company added that the award represents industry recognition of Goodearth Hot Peppe’s excellence across multiple dimensions – product quality, processing standards, sustainability practices, community impact, and market innovation.

“The award validates the company’s position as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s spice industry, setting benchmarks that other indigenous brands aspire to achieve,” it said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.