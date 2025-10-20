Goodearth Hot Peppe Wins Indigenous Naija Spice Award

Goodearth Hot Peppe from the stable of Goodearth Foods has emerged as the winner of the coveted Indigenous Naija Spice of the Year category at the 13th edition of Marketing Edge Awards themed “Excellence Beyond Borders,” held in Lagos recently.

The recognition, not only distinguished Goodearth Hot Peppe from other brands in its category but sent ripples of excitement across Nigeria’s food and spice industry, affirming that local brands can compete at the highest standards when backed by world-class infrastructure and unwavering commitment to quality.

According to the company, Goodearth Hot Peppe’s triumph at the Marketing Edge Awards represents more than a trophy on a shelf.

“It validates years of meticulous planning, substantial investment, and an uncompromising dedication to producing world-class spices from Nigerian soil. The brand demonstrated an exceptional ability to stand out in a highly competitive category, proving that indigenous brands can achieve international standards while maintaining authentic local character,” the company said in a statement.

It explained that the award recognition underscored the company’s success in transforming how Nigerian spices are perceived both domestically and internationally, elevating them from commodity status to premium products that meet the most stringent global food safety standards.

“Behind Goodearth Hot Peppe’s award-winning excellence stands Goodearth Foods, a dynamic young company built by a highly qualified team carrying years of invaluable experience in the spice industry. This depth of expertise has been strategically applied to serve companies and communities across the region, helping customers make better food and ingredients in the most natural, responsible, and sustainable manner.”

“What distinguishes Goodearth Foods from competitors is its comprehensive approach to quality control – the company manages the entire value chain from farm to factory, ensuring excellence at every stage of production.”

The company added that the award represents industry recognition of Goodearth Hot Peppe’s excellence across multiple dimensions – product quality, processing standards, sustainability practices, community impact, and market innovation.

“The award validates the company’s position as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s spice industry, setting benchmarks that other indigenous brands aspire to achieve,” it said.