Bayelsa Devt Transcends Politics, Says Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has reiterated his commitment to the peace, unity, and overall development of the state, saying infrastructural and human development should never be viewed through the narrow lens of politics.

Speaking against the background of recent development, the governor noted that the collective vision and aspirations of the people of Bayelsa is what is paramount and not politics or political parties.

Governor Diri emphasized that: “Bayelsa development is the common denominator among the people. Infrastructural and human development does not know political parties. Bayelsa progress is a collective responsibility. We are one united Ijaw people.”

Diri, an advocate of inclusive governance, stated that his administration’s strides in infrastructure, education, health, and youth empowerment are guided by a single objective which is the growth and prosperity of all Bayelsans, irrespective of political affiliation.

According to him, peace is the foundation of progress, and when a state is united, development thrives, adding that the roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals being built are for the use and benefit of all, not for one political party or group.

He stressed that politics will come and go, but the destiny of Bayelsa is shared and called on the people not to allow divisive tendencies to deny them of the ongoing buffet prosperity that his administration is sharing across the state.

The Bayelsa number one man, also stated that under his leadership, the state has witnessed unprecedented calm, especially among the youth population because of the series of productive engagements like the renewed focus on skill acquisition and entrepreneurship.

Governor Diri further called on political actors, community leaders, and stakeholders to put the state’s interest above partisan politics, stressing that unity remains the lifeblood of the Ijaw nation.

“Development has no political colour. The roads do not ask whether you are PDP, APC, or LP before you drive on them. Our only party is Bayelsa. Our only symbol is the Ijaw identity. Together, we must move forward.

“Our diversity should be our strength. We must build bridges, not walls. Bayelsa is too blessed to be torn apart by politics. What binds us is greater than what divides us, ” he said.