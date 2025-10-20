Anyanwu Petitions DSS, IGP, INEC Alleges forgery in PDP National Convention Plans

*Want offenders investigated, prosecuted

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The festering crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new turn as the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has petitioned critical security agencies over alleged forgery of his signature.

The agencies petitioned included the Department of State Services, Inspector General of Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

From all indications, the development has further threatened the conduct of the party’s planned November national convention.

In the petition dated October 15 and submitted to INEC, DSS, and the IGP on October 16, Anyanwu claimed that he did not sign the August 29 letter to INEC regarding the November 15–16 National Convention.

The concerns revolved around unresolved disputes over South-South zonal leadership, control of party structures in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, and other states, as well as disagreements on the micro-zoning formula for the upcoming convention.

These disputes have now escalated into a court case seeking to stop the exercise.

In suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/25, PDP chairmen from Imo and Abia States, Austin Nwachukwu and Amah Abraham Nnanna, along with the South-South Zonal Secretary, Turnah Alabah George, accused the Damagum-led National Working Committee of breaching the party’s constitution and internal election guidelines, prompting judicial intervention.

The defendants listed in the suit included INEC, the PDP, Damagum, and several other senior members.

At Tuesday’s proceedings before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the case was adjourned to October 16 following a disagreement over who had the authority to represent the PDP.

Two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Kamaldeen Ajibade and Chief Chris Uche, laid claim to the role of the party’s counsel. The judge directed them to present evidence of their authorisation before the substantive hearing.

The court subsequently fixed October 20 for the main hearing and ordered all parties to exchange court documents by October 17.

Meanwhile, a letter dated October 16 and signed by 14 members of the National Working Committee reaffirmed the decision to remove the National Legal Adviser, citing alleged compromise, and to appoint Uche (SAN) as his replacement, according to a report by the PUNCH Online.

In his response, Ajibade maintained that he was still the party’s National Legal Adviser with the authority to represent the PDP, emphasising that only a national convention had the power to remove him from that position.

In his petition, Anyanwu denied the authorship of the letter sent to INEC, allegedly bearing his signature, and called on the IGP and DSS to conduct an investigation into the matter.

In his letter to the Acting Chairman of INEC titled: “RE: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Year 2025 Elective National Convention: Petition Against Forgery and Cloning of My Signature,” Anyanwu stated that the referenced letter was neither signed, approved, nor issued by him.

The letter read in part, “My attention has been drawn to the above-titled official letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with Ref. No. PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol. 1M/25-140 dated Monday, August 25, 2025, purportedly signed by me.

“Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorised, or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged/cloned version of my signature on the letter.

“I therefore request that this criminal conduct by officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their collaborators within INEC be investigated and the culprits prosecuted.

“Attached herewith is an excerpt of the forged document for ease of reference.”

In a separate letter to the DSS Director General, titled: “Petition Against Forgery and Cloning of My Signature,” Anyanwu urged an investigation and prosecution of PDP officials and INEC collaborators involved in the alleged crime.

“My attention has been drawn to the above-titled official letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with Ref. No. PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol. 1M/25-140 dated Monday, August 25, 2025, purportedly signed by me.

“Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorised or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged/cloned version of my signature on the letter.

“I therefore request that this criminal conduct by officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their collaborators within INEC be investigated and the culprits prosecuted,” it read in part.

In a related letter to the Inspector General of Police, Anyanwu called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of those responsible.