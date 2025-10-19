PDP’s Chances of Regaining Power Dwindle as Former Jonathan’s Aide, Dudafa Announces Defection to APC

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The political fortune of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to dwindle as a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Matters and Social Events, Dr. Waripamo-owei Dudafa, formally announced his defection from the main opposition party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dudafa, who also previously served as a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, announced in a statement issued yesterday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the Chairman of PDP in Southern Opokuma/Ayibabiri Ward 8 in Kolokuma Opukuma Local Government Area (LGA), he stated that his decision to quit the PDP followed a period of deep reflection and consultation with his political associates, supporters, and family members.

“Throughout my time with the party, I have been deeply committed to our shared values and goals, and it has been an honour to work with so many dedicated individuals.”

He stated that the unresolved disputes, particularly at the national level, have significantly impeded the country’s ability to move forward, rather it creates an environment of conflict that’s no longer conducive to advancing the shared values and objectives.

In this regard, “I wish to formally announce my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This decision was not taken lightly, but after due consultation with my friends, political associates, and family members who have stood by me over the years.”

Dudafa, who is a son-figure to Jonathan, revealed his switch to the APC and urged his supporters to remain steadfast.