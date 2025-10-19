Is AbdulRazaq Jittery over Saraki’s Growing Influence?

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his halcyon days as a top player in Kwara State politics, commanded a lot of respect and was seen as ruthless.

Many dreaded him; his words were law. When he sneezed, the whole state caught a cold. Several literally worshipped the ground he stepped on. He made many politicians, and at the same time marred the political career of others.

Simply put, that was how powerful Saraki was. This was the legacy he inherited from his late father, Olusola Saraki, famously known as Baba Oloye. His father, until his death, was an indomitable political gladiator who ruled the political climate of the state for many years.

However, Saraki’s political dynasty crumbled in 2019 during the O’tooge (Enough is Enough) revolution. He not only lost his political significance, but he also lost his seat in the Senate. The man who was regarded as a champion suddenly became a paper tiger, while his political dynasty caved in from the base.

The state governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has enjoyed a huge following since he became the number one citizen of the state. Apart from that, he gradually became a major factor in the state as well as a gladiator, with many concluding that the Saraki era in Kwara politics was dead and buried.

But just as AbdulRazaq began to consolidate on the belief that he has totally taken control of the state, Saraki is gradually getting back his groove and fighting back to regain his political dominance in Kwara. A source revealed that the former Senate President, who is also a two-term governor of the state, has now regained his political supremacy, and this is no doubt, has put the governor in a compromised position as he is reportedly jittery that he may lose his political relevance soon, especially after his tenure in 2027.

“Saraki, as we all know, has reportedly rebuilt the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into a formidable opposition, working discreetly and effectively, while he is also believed to be brokering strategic alliances to consolidate his position ahead of the next election,” the source stated.

Many who stood with AbdulRazaq in 2019 and 2023 are now jumping ship and embracing Saraki, while voices are exploiting every issue, especially the worsening security situation.

Indeed, he is said to be making frantic efforts within his power to “save his political career from nose-diving when he finally leaves office in 2027,” our source added.