FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest: NYCN Warns against Breakdown of Law, Order 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Interim Management Committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has warned against the breakdown of law and order in the planned ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu Now’ protest slated for Monday in Abuja.

The Chairman of the ‎Interim Management Committee, NYCN, Buhari Shehu, in a statement, urged youths to exercise restraint and stay out of trouble during the protest organized by the publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Shehu said that the appeal by the youth organization was as a result of the information that the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Nigerian Police Force, has obtained an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja, restraining the organizers of the protest from carrying out its proposed action.

‎”Furthermore, the US Embassy in Abuja has issued a warning to US nationals in Nigeria, advising them to avoid the planned protest. We cite this as a precautionary measure to emphasize the potential risks associated with the planned protest.

‎”In light of this development, we urge all Nigerian youths to exercise restraint and stay out of trouble. We are concerned that the planned protest may lead to a breakdown of law and order, which could put lives and property at risk.

‎

‎”We implore all Nigerian youths to prioritize peace, stability and national security. We urge you to explore alternative and lawful means of expressing your grievances and demands,” the statement read in part.

‎

The chairman assured the youths of NYCN’s commitment in promoting their welfare, peace and development in Nigeria, adding that the group would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to address the challenges facing the youth and the country.

“We have no other country and place to live than Nigeria and we all must come together to safeguard our dear nation,” he said.

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, had restrained Sowore and others from protesting in some areas in Abuja, including the Aso Rock Villa, on Monday, for the release of detained agitator of Biafra nation, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The protesters were also barred from any where close to the villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way, pending the hearing of a motion on notice.

The restraining order against the protesters was issued following an ex-parte application brought and argued by Wisdom Madaki, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN).

“The respondents are hereby restrained in the interim from protesting in the following Areas; Aso Rock Villa, or anywhere close to Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and on Shehu Shagari way pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

“The court hereby abridged time within which the respondents will respond to the application on notice to cause this ex-parte order be set aside on Monday, the October 20, 2025 at 9.00am.

“The order of this court together with the motion on notice be served on the respondents today, Friday, October 17, 2025,” the judge ordered.

In the ex-parte motion, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025, the police, on behalf of FRN, sued five respondents.

They are Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters Ltd, Sahara Reporters’ Media Foundation, Take It Back Movement (TIB), for the Transformation of Nigeria Or Any Form of Organisation or Any Other Person(s) Acting Either Express or Implied Instruction or Any Other Organisation or Group With the Like Intention; and Unknown Persons as first to fifth respondents respectively.

The motion dated and filed on October 16 sought one relief.

“An order of this honourable court restraining or ban protesters from protesting in the following areas, Aso Rock Villa or anywhere close to Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari way.

Sowore had planned to organise the protest for the release of Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sowore, the 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (ACC), had begun mobilisation for what he called a planned peaceful protest against the detention of Kanu.

However, there have also been ongoing calls for political solution to Kanu’s trial who is facing alleged terrorism offence at the Federal High Court before Justice James Omotosho.