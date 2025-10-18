Lahor Music Worldwide: Record Label Connecting Africa to the World

In the bustling entertainment capital of Lagos, a new wave is reshaping the sound of African music, Lahor Music Worldwide. Since its establishment in 2023, the record label has emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising platforms for creative expression, global music distribution, and artist development.

With operations in Lagos, Nigeria, and Houston, Texas (USA), Lahor Music Worldwide is not just another record label it is a bridge between African sound and the international stage. The brand’s mission is clear: to nurture authentic African talents, produce world-class music, and promote entertainment that uplifts culture and creativity.

Behind the steady rise of Lahor Music Worldwide is its visionary founder and Chief Executive Officer, Princepaul Orobosa Agbonlahor, an accomplished entrepreneur, engineer, philanthropist, and advocate of good mental health.

Princepaul’s leadership spans across continents, managing an impressive network of businesses under the Lahor Conglomerate, a multi-sectoral empire with interests in entertainment, hospitality, real estate, mental health, automobile sales, oil and gas, and media.

A passionate lover of music and entertainment, Princepaul founded Lahor Music Worldwide to serve as a platform that discovers and promotes raw African talent while maintaining international production standards. His ultimate vision is to see African music dominate the global charts while preserving its originality and cultural richness.

In the words of Princepaul himself:

“At Lahor Music Worldwide, we believe African music is the heartbeat of the world. Our mission is to amplify that beat and make it echo across every continent.