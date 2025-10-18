  • Saturday, 18th October, 2025

Besiktas FC Confirm Ndidi Club’s Vice Captain

Sport | 9 seconds ago

Following his impressive performance and good show of leadership qualities since moving to Turkey in the summer, Besiktas FC of Turkey has appointed Super Eagles stand-in captain, Wilfred Ndidi as the club’s new vice-captain. The announcement was made by the club’s board of directors in a statement released on Friday, October 17.

Ndidi will serve as deputy to Turkish international Orkun Kökçü, who has been named the new team captain. The duo replace former captain Necip Uysal and vice captain Mert Günok as the new leaders of the first team.

According to the club’s official statement, “With the decision of our President Serdal Island and the Board of Directors, changes have been made regarding the captaincy of our Football A Team. Based on the recommendation of our technical team and the effectiveness of players on the field, Orkun Kökçü has been appointed as first captain and Wilfred Ndidi as second captain.”

Besiktas also expressed gratitude to Uysal and Günok for their leadership and contributions, while extending best wishes to Kökçü and Ndidi in their new roles.

The new captaincy duo will begin their leadership duties when Besiktas, currently sixth on the Turkish Super Lig table with 13 points from seven matches, hosts 14th-placed Gençlerbirli SK today, in Matchday 8 of the season.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.