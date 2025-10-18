Besiktas FC Confirm Ndidi Club’s Vice Captain

Following his impressive performance and good show of leadership qualities since moving to Turkey in the summer, Besiktas FC of Turkey has appointed Super Eagles stand-in captain, Wilfred Ndidi as the club’s new vice-captain. The announcement was made by the club’s board of directors in a statement released on Friday, October 17.

Ndidi will serve as deputy to Turkish international Orkun Kökçü, who has been named the new team captain. The duo replace former captain Necip Uysal and vice captain Mert Günok as the new leaders of the first team.

According to the club’s official statement, “With the decision of our President Serdal Island and the Board of Directors, changes have been made regarding the captaincy of our Football A Team. Based on the recommendation of our technical team and the effectiveness of players on the field, Orkun Kökçü has been appointed as first captain and Wilfred Ndidi as second captain.”

Besiktas also expressed gratitude to Uysal and Günok for their leadership and contributions, while extending best wishes to Kökçü and Ndidi in their new roles.

The new captaincy duo will begin their leadership duties when Besiktas, currently sixth on the Turkish Super Lig table with 13 points from seven matches, hosts 14th-placed Gençlerbirli SK today, in Matchday 8 of the season.