Air Peace Launches Monthly Commercial Schedule Flights to Antigua, Barbados Effective from December 2025

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has announced monthly commercial flights from Lagos via Accra to Antigua and Barbados commencing from 21 December 2025.

According to the airline, this new route represents a major step in Air Peace’s commitment to expanding Africa’s connectivity as the only carrier with direct flights from West and Central Regions of Africa to the Caribbean.

Air Peace said operating to this new destination would create new opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange across the two continents, which have over 300 years of cultural affinity.

The new route will connect Lagos and Accra to Antigua and Barbados. This initiative, the airline said, underscores Air Peace’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and creating new gateways for African travellers to explore the Caribbean.

Building on the airline’s previous successful Caribbean operations — including its historic Lagos–Montego Bay (Jamaica) charter in 2020 and the

Abuja–St. Kitts & Nevis service in 2025 — this new initiative reinforces Air Peace’s strategic vision to bridge continents and enhance interregional travel.

For tour packages, Air Peace has partnered with Tour Brokers International (Nigeria), Sun Seekers Tours (Ghana), and Adansi Travels (Ghana) to offer exclusive tour packages.

Fares for the Antigua and Barbados monthly scheduled flights are now live, and customers can book directly via the Air Peace website – www.flyairpeace.com or any of our accredited Travel Agents.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, and the airline have been honoured for their outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s aviation and transport sector at the Nigerian Institute of Transport and Logistics (NITL) Annual Excellence Awards, held at the NICON Hotel, Abuja.

At the prestigious ceremony, Air Peace clinched the ‘Airline of the Year’ award, while Dr. Onyema received the ‘Trailblazer Award in Transport and Logistics’. Both honours underscore the airline’s industry-defining achievements and the exemplary leadership steering its continued growth.

“The Airline of the Year recognition celebrates Air Peace’s consistent operational excellence, customer-focused innovation, and impressive route expansion across domestic, regional, and international networks. A highlight of the airline’s recent milestones is the historic launch of its Abuja–London Heathrow route, an accomplishment that cements its position as the first Nigerian carrier to operate direct flights between the nation’s capital and the United Kingdom’s busiest airport.

“This achievement has drawn widespread commendation for strengthening Nigeria’s global air connectivity, boosting trade, and spotlighting the nation’s aviation capabilities on the international stage.

“In the same vein, the Trailblazer Award in Transport and Logistics bestowed upon Dr. Onyema acknowledges his visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and relentless commitment to advancing Nigeria’s aviation, transport, and logistics landscape. His pioneering efforts have expanded the country’s global aviation footprint while inspiring renewed confidence in the nation’s potential,” the airline said.