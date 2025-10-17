  • Friday, 17th October, 2025

ZENITH BANK/DELTA PRINCIPALS’CUP

Urhobo College Wins Protest, to  Now Battle Ogbe-Ijoh in Final

Urhobo College, Uvwie, who lost out in one of the semifinals of the 2025 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup, has now been upgraded to the final instead of the third-place match after their opponent, Otokutu Grammar School, Ughelli South, was sanctioned by the organisers for fielding an ineligible player in the semifinal game.

Otokutu Grammar School, had won the semifinal game 3-0 and was poised to face off against Ogbe-ijoh Grammar School Warri South West in the final, but everything changed after there was a protest against them and after investigation, the result was reversed as they will now be playing the third place game against Justice Peace & Success Academy, Aniocha South.

The final was earlier scheduled for October 16, but had to be changed due to the investigation into the protest and according to the organisers, the protest was genuine, hence the decision to reverse the result of the semifinal.

With the protest and investigations now behind them, the organisers already promised to announce a new date for the third place and the final game of the competition.

The final will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on a yet to be announce date, with the day starting with the third place game between Justice Peace & Success Academy and Otokutu Grammar School while the final will now be between Urhobo College, Uvwie and Ogbe-ijoh Grammar School Warri South West.

