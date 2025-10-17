United Nigeria Airlines Donates N5m, Food Items to Flood Victims

Nigerian domestic carrier, United Nigeria Airlines has brought hope and relief to hundreds of Ogidi residents affected by the devastating flood that destroyed homes, wiped out livelihoods, and left many families displaced.

The flood, which ravaged several communities across Ire, Abor, and Ezi Ogidi villages in Idemili North Local Government Area, left many households struggling to survive.

In response, United Nigeria Airlines, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, extended support to over 200 affected homes with food items, relief materials, and N5 million cash donation.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines and Founder of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, expressed concern over the level of devastation caused by the flood and emphasized the need for preventive measures.

“We are hopeful that our donation will help alleviate the suffering of displaced families in Ogidi. We came here with relief materials to bring smiles and restore hope to those affected,” he said.