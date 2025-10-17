  • Friday, 17th October, 2025

United Nigeria Airlines Donates N5m, Food Items to Flood Victims

Business | 7 seconds ago

Nigerian domestic carrier, United Nigeria Airlines has brought hope and relief to hundreds of Ogidi residents affected by the devastating flood that destroyed homes, wiped out livelihoods, and left many families displaced.

The flood, which ravaged several communities across Ire, Abor, and Ezi Ogidi villages in Idemili North Local Government Area, left many households struggling to survive.

In response, United Nigeria Airlines, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, extended support to over 200 affected homes with food items, relief materials, and N5 million cash donation.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines and Founder of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, expressed concern over the level of devastation caused by the flood and emphasized the need for preventive measures.

 “We are hopeful that our donation will help alleviate the suffering of displaced families in Ogidi. We came here with relief materials to bring smiles and restore hope to those affected,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.