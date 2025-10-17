Special Seats Bill Crucial for Deepening Democracy, Say PLAC, Experts

Leading Nigerian civil society organizations, legal experts, and international authorities are intensifying their call for the National Assembly to pass the Special Seats Bill, describing it as a vital democratic reform. At a webinar convened by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) with support from the European Union and Inter-Parliamentary Union, speakers emphasized the bill’s growing momentum and urgency. The bill proposes creating temporary additional legislative seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly to address Nigeria’s longstanding gender imbalance in the legislature.

Clement Nwankwo, Executive Director of PLAC, confirmed a positive shift in attitude among lawmakers, suggesting that persistent advocacy is changing minds. He shared a recent conversation with a Senator who was initially opposed to the bill.

“By the time we finished speaking, his question was, ‘in principle, this is not a bill anybody should object to… what would be the modalities?'” Nwankwo recounted, adding that the goal is to reach as many of the 469 members of the National Assembly in the coming weeks. He emphasized that this growing momentum is the result of a broad advocacy, acknowledging efforts of numerous Nigerian advocacy groups and thanking international partners, including the (EU), ( IPU) the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), UNWomen, and the UNDP for their crucial support.

Professor Joy Ezeilo (SAN), a consultant to the National Assembly on Constitutional Review, starkly outlined the issue. “Nigeria is seriously lagging behind, especially within the African continent,” she stated. “It’s been a Herculean task trying to achieve an inclusion in the Constitution that aligns with the international treaties Nigeria is obligated to implement.”

According to Professor Drude Dahlerup, an international expert on gender electoral quotas, Nigeria’s female representation stagnates at a mere 3percent in the Senate and 3.9percent in the House of Representatives. She noted that over half of all countries now use some form of gender quota, with constitutionally reserved seats being a highly effective model for patriarchal societies.

Providing a compelling case study, Dr. Ali Al-Nuaimi of the United Arab Emirates Federal National Council shared how the UAE achieved near gender parity in its parliament (50 percent women) and cabinet (29 percent women). He credited this success to strong leadership and a strategy of respectful dialogue with cultural and religious leaders—a model Nigerian advocates can adapt.

Advocates acknowledged the legislative hurdles, as the bill requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers and approval by 24 State Assemblies, but argue that democratic progress cannot wait. PLAC and partners are continuing their campaign to build consensus, clarifying that the bill is not a loss for men but a victory for a more inclusive and representative Nigeria. Clement Nwankwo closed the session, expressing hope that these efforts “would lead to actual support” for the Special Seats bill in the National Assembly and in the State Houses of Assembly in the coming weeks.