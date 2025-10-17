Re: Criminal Charges Against Gail Fajembola And Her Company – GIF Energy Resources Ltd

This Is A Sponsored Post

AN ACT OF BLACKMAIL

My attention has been drawn to the deliberate circulation of false and malicious information about me by Ms. Gail Fajembola across various social media platforms and WhatsApp groups. She has also made threats to disseminate further fabricated materials, clearly intended to damage my reputation and blackmail me.

To be clear, these actions have not come as a surprise, particularly in view of recent developments and the criminal charges she is currently facing before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

It is important to state that Ms. Fajembola’s grievances and campaign of hostility against me began several years ago when she approached me regarding accommodation difficulties she was experiencing. In good faith and as an act of compassion, I instructed the management of one of the companies in which I have an interest — Olutoyl Estate Development & Services Ltd — to provide her a rent-free apartment at one of our properties in Banana Island, to assist her in resolving her housing problem at the time, as she was homeless. It was mutually understood that she would occupy the apartment temporarily, pending her ability to secure her own accommodation.

However, earlier this year, I was informed by my estate managers that Ms. Fajembola had failed to vacate the apartment or hand over possession as agreed. Upon inquiry, I was shocked to discover that she had illegally leased the apartment to third parties and had been collecting rent from them annually without authorization. Further investigation revealed that she had been doing so since 2019, without my knowledge or consent, including collecting rent from a current tenant under the name Expand Global Industries Ltd.

Even more disturbing was the discovery that Ms. Fajembola had represented to third parties and tenants that the property was owned by her company, GIF Energy Resources Ltd. To sustain this misrepresentation, she unauthorized lease agreements and documents, presenting her company as the lawful owner of the property, hence unlawfully converted all rental proceeds for her personal use to the detriment of unsuspecting tenants.

Upon uncovering these, I immediately filed a petition against her and her company to ensure that they were brought before the law. Despite several police invitations, Ms. Fajembola repeatedly evaded arrest and refused to honour official summonses until June 2025, when the Police successfully effected her arrest through a covert operation.

Ms. Gail Fajembola and her company are currently facing a six-count criminal charge at the Federal High Court, Lagos, under Charge No: FHC/L/973C/2025 – Inspector General of Police v. Gail Fajembola & GIF Energy Resources Ltd. The charges include fraud, obtaining by false pretence, forgery and falsification of documents, possession of forged documents, criminal impersonation, cheating, and fraudulent conversion, among other offences.

In light of the foregoing, I urge the general public to disregard any false, misleading, or defamatory statements being circulated by Ms. Fajembola or her associates against my person or any individual or entity connected to me. Her actions are purely malicious and intended to divert attention from her ongoing criminal prosecution and the clear evidence of her conversion of rental proceeds belonging to my company.

I remain confident in the due process of law and trust that justice will be served accordingly.

Dr. Tunde Ayeni, CON