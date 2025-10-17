Nigerian Navy Intercepts Boat Laden with 4,000 Litres of Suspected AGO in Lagos Waters

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has intercepted a fibre boat laden with about 4,000 litres of a product suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) around the Atlas Cove area of Lagos, as part of renewed efforts to combat economic sabotage and enhance maritime security.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing, the Executive Officer of NNS BEECROFT, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, who represented the Commander, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, said the interception occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 11 October 2025, following effective surveillance and intelligence gathering.

“Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen of the press. I am Captain Idongesit Udoessien, the Executive Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, representing the Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel,” he said.

“As part of the efforts of the Nigerian Navy to curtail economic sabotage and enhance maritime security within Lagos State and its coastal communities, in the early hours of Saturday, 11 October 2025, the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team stationed at Tarkwa Bay, through effective utilisation of the Nigerian Navy Maritime Domain Awareness facility, the Western Regional Control Centre of the Falcon Eye Alignment, intercepted a fibre boat laden with about 4,000 litres of product suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).”

According to him, the boat was intercepted around the approaches to Commodore Pool within the Atlas Cove general area. “The suspects abandoned the boat and fled upon sighting our patrol team. Accordingly, the product has been handed over to the representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, Superintendent Amoo Kehinde, for further necessary action,” Udoessien explained.

He noted that the operation aligned with the Strategic Directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to maintain credible presence along Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks in order to rid the maritime environment of economic saboteurs and other criminal elements.

Issuing a stern warning, the Navy officer cautioned those engaged in illegal oil dealings and other maritime offences to desist or face the full weight of the law.

“We hereby warn the perpetrators of maritime crimes and economic sabotage to desist from such acts as NNS BEECROFT will not rest on its oars to pursuing all criminal elements operating within its area of operation. We will continue to intensify surveillance, patrols, and intelligence-driven missions to deny criminals freedom to operate within Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks for socio-economic activities to thrive,” he stated.

He concluded by expressing the Navy’s determination to sustain the tempo of operations to ensure safety and stability across Lagos maritime corridors.