Melvin Ponsak Daji to Be Inducted as Special Humanitarian Ambassador at 15th Annual Humanitarian Public Lecture

Abuja, Nigeria — October 18, 2025 — The Institute for Humanitarian Studies and Social Development (IHSD) is set to host the 15th Annual Humanitarian Public Lecture and the Pan-African Humanitarian Leadership Award Ceremony, a landmark event celebrating humanitarian excellence and leadership across Africa.

At the event, Melvin Ponsak Daji will be formally inducted as a Special Humanitarian Ambassador, recognizing his outstanding contributions to community service, social development, and humanitarian advancement.

The event will feature the unveiling of the Pan-African Humanitarian Resource Centre as well as the graduation of trained professional humanitarians and fellowship inductees.

The occasion will be held under the distinguished chairmanship of His Excellency, Dr. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, FIHSd, former Governor of Kaduna State (Dallatun Zazzau), at the Abuja Continental Hotel, starting at 11:00 a.m. prompt.

The Institute’s partnerships with international organizations such as the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), CIFAL Nigeria, and AREF further emphasize its commitment to promoting humanitarian education, leadership, and global collaboration.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr. Daji expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating that the induction represents “a renewed call to service and a deeper commitment to making lasting social impact through humanitarian leadership.”