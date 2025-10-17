Kogi Govt Grows Cucumbers in Greenhouse

Government of Kogi State has commenced growth of cucumbers in large number to boost agricultural production in the Confluence State.

Kogi State Government has recorded a significant milestone in its agricultural revolution with the successful weekly harvest of 260kg greenhouse-grown cucumbers.

The maiden harvest, grown at the Federal University, Lokoja, yielded 260kg of cucumber, with weekly harvests expected for the next three months.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, Mr Olusegun Joseph; who represented Governor Ahmed Ododo, to supervise the harvest, said the achievement is part of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) initiative, aimed at boosting food security, promoting smart farming, and empowering women and youths.

According to him, the beneficiaries of the programme include women farmers from the host communities as well as staff and students of the institution.

Also speaking at the occasion, the State ACReSAL Project Coordinator, Mrs Ladi Ahmed-Jatto, said the project, implemented across the three senatorial zones of Kogi State.

She emphasised it has empowered thousands of farmers, with women farmers from Falele and Crusher communities benefiting from the program.

“At today’s maiden harvest, a total of 260 kilograms of cucumber was harvested.

“The harvest is expected to continue weekly for the next three months before another crop will be planted,” she said.

On his part, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, attributed the success of the greenhouse project to Governor Ododo’s commitment to food security and sustainable prosperity.

He emphasised the state’s focus on agricultural resilience and productivity, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on Agriculture.

According to him: “Mr President has empowered Kogi and has energised the agricultural sector with his policies and support.

“We are only responding to his support by ensuring farmers benefit directly and also to expand our value chain in the sector as a state.

“We are grateful to Mr President for sparking a revolution in the nation’s agricultural sector.

We didn’t just go to Lagos to sign the Food For Lagos Partnership just for the television flashes.

“We are back home to walk our talk and become the noiseless food basket of Nigeria”.

Some of the beneficiaries of the green-house projects, expressed gratitude to the President, the Governor and the ACReSAL for the gesture.

A Student farmer, Godwin Apeh, praised the initiative and expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders.