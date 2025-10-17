FIFA Ranking Favours Super Eagles in Intercontinental Playoffs 

*But focus now is picking the ticket from the African playoffs next month

Duro Ikhazuagbe

After Super Eagles managed to sneak into the African playoffs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the best game on the last day of the qualifiers in Uyo against Benin Republic, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria.

Of all the teams that will feature in the Intercontinental playoffs which is the final route to the World Cup, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are the highest ranked team by FIFA at 45. What that means is that should the Super Eagles scale through the African playoffs next month in Morocco, Nigeria will only play a game in the final to reach the World Cup.

Nigeria’s Super Ragles are ranked 45th in the world and will automatically be the top seeds ahead of Costa Rica (47), Cameroon (52), Iraq (58), DR Congo (60), UAE (67), Jamaica (69), Bolivia (77), Gabon (79), Curacoa (86) and New Caledonia (150).

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang’s Gabon are the first obstacle that Super Eagles will need to surmount on November 13 in Morocco before taking on the winner of the Cameroon versus DR Congo for a place in the Intercontinental final playoffs in Mexico next year.

If the tough mission is accomplished in Morocco next month with Super Eagles snatching the ticket to be Africa’s sole representatives in the Intercontinental final duel in Mexico, Nigeria as the highest ranked team, will have the fortune of playing one of the least ranked teams that qualified for the last game of the playoffs in the South American city of Guadalajara or Monterrey.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, will miss the opening 2026 World Cup Playoffs clash against Gabon after he picked up his second booking in the qualifying series.

The Hull City star was booked in the home tie against Lesotho, before he bagged his second caution against Benin Tuesday in Uyo.