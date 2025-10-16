NELFUND Exonerates Unilorin of Wrongdoing over Students Illegal Deductions

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Piqued by the insinuations in certain quarters, the authorities of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) yesterday exonerated the management of the University of Ilorin in Kwara state of wrongdoing in the operations and conduct of its activities as far as students loan deduction is concerned in the institution.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday, the Executive Director of Operations of NELFUND , Mallam Mustapha Iyal, however said the University was in good standing with the body.

According to him: ”All the backlogs of Unilorin has been cleared, the pending tranche will be cleared before this week runs out.”

He noted that, “this development supercedes and nullifies the earlier report which listed the university as being involved in students illegal deductions.

“That was indeed what prompted them to submit their data and we cleared their backlog.The pending tranche will be cleared this week.”

Earlier, Director of Students Affairs of the University, Dr Alex Akanmu, had dismissed the claim that the institution was involved in the issue of students illegal deductions.

Alex noted the misinformation by mischief makers, which had been cleared with NELFUND.