By Lanre Alfred





October descends upon Onitsha like a pageant of gold and thunder. The winds carry glad tidings of royalty, as the red earth, the sacred drums, and the regalia of kingship, all reawaken today, October 7, for Ofala, the timeless celebration of the divine continuum of Igbo civilisation.

Within the courtyard of Ime Obi, where His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, sits enthroned, time stands still as the ancient kingdom prepares for another epic chapter of the Ofala Festival, heartbeat of Onitsha’s identity and pride of the East. And once again, Globacom, Nigeria’s own telecommunication colossus, stands at its side, gilding tradition with vision and modern grace.

This October 2025, the land will trembles with celebration. From the Iru Ofala on the 17th to the Azu Ofala on the 18th, Onitsha will become both altar and amphitheatre. For over a decade, Globacom has walked with Ofala in devotion and foresight, championing it as a treasured spectacle; an economic engine and repository of communal pride. Since 2011, Glo has given the festival wings, lifting it from local splendour to continental acclaim and powering it to the world stage, with faith in the idea that cultural heritage is a living enterprise.

At a press conference held in the majestic halls of Ime Obi, Globacom reaffirmed its creed: “Investment in culture yields returns beyond the balance sheet. It builds communities, jobs, local businesses, pride.”

Such words breathe more than corporate courtesy; they hum with the sincerity of a company that sees art as infrastructure and heritage as currency. The Ofala, to Glo, is more than an ordinary relic of nostalgia. It is a living rhythm of progress, a golden thread binding the old world’s wisdom to the new world’s innovation.

Across Nigeria, tourism prepares for its renaissance. The country’s tourism sector is projected to contribute N11.2 trillion to GDP in 2025. Domestic tourism alone is expected to account for N6.1 trillion, with international visitor spending nearing N803.2 billion.

Guided by these promising statistics, Globacom hears the beating drum of possibility. Its sponsorship of Ofala is a statement that the wealth of a nation is woven not only in crude and steel but in culture and memory.

To anchor that belief, the company has tied its sponsorship to concrete innovations for its customers: a special festival package, an aggressive network upgrade, and new offerings designed to make connection itself a celebration. Through the Talkmasta Plan and Welcome Bonus, Glo extends the spirit of generosity that defines Ofala, giving subscribers extra talk time, data, and unmatched rewards.

The message is clear: to celebrate culture is to empower people; to build connectivity is to sustain communion.

The Ofala of 2025 unfolds as both royal ritual and national spectacle. It begins with thought and art, a reflection of Igwe Achebe’s scholarly soul. Today, October 7, the festival will open with the Annual Ofala Lecture Series, an intellectual torch that illumines the pathways of tradition and modernity. Then comes the Oreze Art Exhibition, where the canvases of Nigerian and African artists breathe stories of identity through paint, sculpture, and ceramic fire.

By mid-October, the youth take the stage with the Ofala Youth Carnival, a jubilant procession of energy and pride. Their colors, their rhythms, their chants, mirror the timeless dance of ancestry. Parallel to the festivity, the Medical, Health, and Wellbeing Community Outreach brings healing to the people, a fusion of celebration and service that defines true kingship.

Then comes the crescendo, the Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala, twin ceremonies of rebirth. The king appears in majestic regalia. Drums roll like thunder on the Niger, the air fills with the scent of palm wine and incense, and the people bow in joy, shouting “Igwe!” in waves of devotion.

Finally, the festival closes with grace: the Royal Banquet of October 22, where honour and gratitude feast together beneath the chandeliered canopy of Onitsha’s royalty.

Chairman of the Strategic Marketing and Communications Committee, Nnaemeka Maduegbuna, speaks of readiness with calm confidence. He assures that this year’s celebration will surpass all expectations, not merely in grandeur, but in the security, comfort, and inclusiveness of every visitor. For Glo and Onitsha, excellence is not a slogan; it is heritage reborn in action.

Within this partnership lies a parable of modern Nigeria: a tale of how enterprise and culture, when joined, can heal the problems of identity and rebuild national pride. Globacom’s role transcends sponsorship; it becomes stewardship, an act of cultural engineering in a time when too many forget their roots.

Every mast erected, every data upgrade, every offer extended, all bear the pulse of a company determined to bind connectivity with community. Through Ofala, Glo builds both network and nation.

Beyond the palace walls, Onitsha hums with anticipation. Traders along Ose market polish their wares, the riverbank fills with chatter and song, tailors stitch grandeur into fabric, while sculptors carve timeless stories into wood. Each craftsperson becomes a priest of celebration and each street unfurls as a shrine to continuity.

Through the laughter of the people, one hears gratitude; gratitude that the world still remembers them, that Globacom sees their art as worthy and their history as treasure. Glo’s presence restores dignity to the local economy, attracting tourists, artisans, and entrepreneurs. The Ofala Festival’s continuity defies the amnesia of modern times. For Globacom, to support it is to make a statement: that the future belongs to nations that remember who they are.

Ofala reminds us that progress without roots is a house without foundation, particularly in a world obsessed with digitization. Glo’s vision bridges this gap. The fibre optic meets the talking drum even as the 4G tower converses with the ancestral totem. Together they build a new vocabulary of pride.

Through this synthesis, Glo redefines corporate citizenship. It becomes a griot in the language of business — singing the story of a people through innovation, investment, and reverence.

The Ofala is certainly no ordinary festival. It is a mirror through which the Igwe communes with his ancestors and a declaration of continuity in a transient age. When Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe steps into the public square, his presence will ignite his kingdom and the southeast region with unprecedented pomp.

Under his reign, the Ofala has blossomed from royal observance into global heritage. His leadership, marked by intellect and inclusivity, finds a natural ally in Globacom, a company equally committed to excellence and enlightenment. Together, they demonstrate that true legacy is built when kings and corporations both serve the people’s dream.

As the festival commences, the enchanting green of Globacom flutters beside the red and white of Onitsha’s royalty. Across the South East, new masts gleam against the skyline, symbolizing both digital and cultural renaissance. This year’s Ofala promises splendour, but also substance. Globacom’s journey with Ofala affirms that progress is most authentic when it dances to the drumbeats of its own heritage.