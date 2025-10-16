EXPANDING PATHWAYS FOR GIRLS IN STEM

OLAMIDE APEJOYE writes that DELT-Her is creating pathways for early exposure and leadership development for girls

Every October, on the International Day of the Girl-Child, we are reminded to reflect on the barriers girls face and the opportunities they need to thrive. The 2025 theme, “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,” calls attention to the power of girls to lead transformation within their communities. For Nigeria, this conversation cannot be complete without addressing how to expand access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), a sector that shapes the country’s economic and digital future.

When girls lack access to education or practical skills, they are excluded from industries driving innovation and development. According to UNICEF, 7.6 million Nigerian girls were out of primary or junior secondary school in 2023. For those who do enroll, social norms, inadequate infrastructure, and limited exposure to applied science often prevent them from understanding how STEM can solve real-world challenges. Bridging this divide requires more than classroom learning, it demands experiential opportunities, mentorship, and visible role models.

This is the mission behind the Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her) Initiative, a flagship collaboration between the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT). DELT-Her provides young girls with STEM kits, fabrication tools, and mentorship from female engineers and innovators who guide them in transforming curiosity into capability. It aligns with Nigeria’s national digital and industrialisation goals by building a pipeline of future-ready female engineers and innovators.

Since its inception, DELT-Her has reached 150 girls across 15 schools in the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, and Nasarawa States. Participants have been equipped with STEM kits, connected to mentors, and guided through problem-solving challenges that translate theory into practice. Early feedback shows growing enthusiasm and confidence, girls are coding, designing, and fabricating with purpose, and several have begun showcasing their projects during school exhibitions and community events.

The gender gap in STEM remains stark. In 2022, women made up just 22% of students in engineering and technology programmes at Nigerian universities (National Bureau of Statistics). DELT-Her is changing this trajectory by creating pathways for early exposure and leadership development. When a girl builds her first model or writes her first business proposal, she gains not just technical know-how but a vision of herself as an innovator. Pilot surveys from the programme show measurable improvements in confidence, collaboration, and career aspiration, with many participants now expressing interest in STEM careers.

As these girls grow in skill and ambition, their influence extends beyond the classroom. They inspire their peers, diversify the talent pipeline, and contribute to a more inclusive innovation ecosystem. This ripple effect girls inspiring girls – has the potential to transform industries and strengthen Nigeria’s human capital base. Their leadership fuels innovation, drives productivity, and ensures that the nation benefits from the creativity and potential of all its citizens.

Through DELT-Her, NASENI, and PICTT are not just teaching STEM, they are building a movement. The initiative embodies a vision of equality and empowerment, where girls are equipped to step forward as leaders, innovators, and change agents. Impact is measured by how many girls advance into higher STEM education, how mentors remain engaged, and how confidently these young women present themselves as problem-solvers in their communities.

While many commendable efforts across Nigeria aim to bridge the gender gap in science and technology, DELT-Her stands out for integrating hands-on technical exposure with structured mentorship and leadership training. This holistic approach reflects the spirit of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, empowering girls to not only participate in STEM but to lead the change that defines its future.

Apejoye writes from Abuja