Delta Community Cries Out Over Two Years Power Outage

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Residents of Edukuwo community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State have lamented being without electricity for about two years following the breakdown of their transformer.

Chairman of the Elders’ Council in Edukuwo, Prince Sammy Ebelekoro, in a statement issued yesterday, lamented that the residents of the community had repeatedly drawn the attention of the Warri South Local Government authorities to the situation without any action taken to restore power.

He said: “The transformer serving Edukuwo has been bad for about two years. The people of Edukuwo have called the attention of the local government of Warri South, and nothing is yet to be done”.

Prince Ebelekoro said that the prolonged power outage has crippled small businesses, disrupted social life, and subjected residents to untold hardship.

He therefore, called on both the Delta State Government and Warri South Local Government Council to come to the aid of the community.

“We are calling on the state and local government to come to our rescue in restoring light, because we have been in darkness for two years,” he appealed.

He expressed hope that government intervention would soon bring relief to the community which has endured nearly two years without electricity despite numerous complaints and promises.