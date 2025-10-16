  • Thursday, 16th October, 2025

Delta Community Cries Out Over Two Years Power Outage

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Residents of Edukuwo community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State have lamented being without electricity for about two years following the breakdown of their transformer.

Chairman of the Elders’ Council in Edukuwo, Prince Sammy Ebelekoro, in a statement issued yesterday, lamented that the residents of the community had repeatedly drawn the attention of the Warri South Local Government authorities to the situation without any action taken to restore power.

He said: “The transformer serving Edukuwo has been bad for about two years. The people of Edukuwo have called the attention of the local government of Warri South, and nothing is yet to be done”.

Prince Ebelekoro said that the prolonged power outage has crippled small businesses, disrupted social life, and subjected residents to untold hardship. 

He therefore, called on both the Delta State Government and Warri South Local Government Council to come to the aid of the community.

“We are calling on the state and local government to come to our rescue in restoring light, because we have been in darkness for two years,” he appealed.

He expressed hope that government intervention would soon bring relief to the community which has endured nearly two years without electricity despite numerous complaints and promises.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.