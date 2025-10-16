Arewa Professionals Laud Oyebanji’s Achievements, Pledge Continued Support

The Arewa Professionals Think Tank (APTT), a prominent northern group, has commended the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO), for what it described as his exemplary leadership and outstanding performance in governance.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Chairman, Mallam Mohammed Saidu, the group noted that Governor Oyebanji’s administration has become a model of inclusive governance, purposeful leadership, and peaceful coexistence.

“We, as a body of northern intellectuals and development advocates, observe with deep admiration the atmosphere of stability, unity, and progress that has flourished in Ekiti under his watch,” the statement read.

The APTT further highlighted Governor Oyebanji’s unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and inter-communal harmony, saying it has earned him widespread respect across ethnic and religious divides.

The group particularly commended the governor for fostering peaceful coexistence between Fulani pastoral communities and their Ekiti hosts, describing it as a remarkable achievement that reflects his fairness, proactive conflict resolution mechanisms, and respect for the dignity of every resident.

According to Mallam Saidu, under Governor Oyebanji’s leadership, security agencies and traditional institutions have worked harmoniously to prevent ethnic tensions, proving that responsible governance can indeed promote lasting social cohesion.

Saidu, who is a former Special Adviser to the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, further stated:

“Beyond peacebuilding, Governor Oyebanji has distinguished himself through transformative achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare delivery, and youth empowerment.

His administration’s rural road rehabilitation, digital skills initiatives, improved teachers’ welfare, and investments in agriculture have elevated the socio-economic standing of Ekiti State and strengthened public confidence in democratic governance.

His style of leadership — consultative, transparent, and people-centred — embodies the ideals of modern public service.”

The APTT chairman therefore declared that the group unequivocally supports Governor Oyebanji for a second term in office, noting that continuity of his developmental vision would consolidate the gains already achieved and further propel Ekiti State towards sustainable prosperity.

Mallam Saidu also cautioned disgruntled political elements who, according to him, have resorted to blackmail and malicious campaigns through some civil society fronts, after failing to match the governor’s record of performance.

“Such unpatriotic behaviour is reckless, divisive, and detrimental to the collective progress of Ekiti State. We urge them to desist immediately from these desperate antics, for no amount of falsehood can obscure the truth of Governor Oyebanji’s good works,” he warned.

Concluding, the APTT reaffirmed its solidarity with Governor Oyebanji, and called on all patriotic citizens of Ekiti State to continue supporting his administration in its pursuit of peace, progress, and sustainable development.

“We, the Arewa Professionals Think Tank (APTT), hereby reaffirm our total support for Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and call on all well-meaning citizens to stand with him for the continued progress of Ekiti State,” the statement added.