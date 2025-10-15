LAPO MfB Celebrates Customers, Reaffirms Commitment to Service Delivery

Sunday Ehigiator

LAPO Microfinance Bank (LAPO MfB), one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions promoting financial inclusion and community development, has joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 2025 Customer Service Week (CSW), themed ‘Mission: Possible’, reaffirming commitment to continuous excellent service delivery to its customers.

In a statement signed by the Director of Marketing and Communications, LAPO MfB, Oluremi Akande, he said “the week underscores our mission of providing reliable, innovative, and customer-focused financial solutions that strengthen communities and promote financial inclusion.”

He emphasised the Bank’s unwavering commitment to prioritising its customers.



“LAPO MfB is human development institution, excellent customers service is at the heart of our mission. Customer Service Week offers us an opportunity not only to celebrate our staff who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional service but also to appreciate our customers who continue to trust us as their financial partner of choice,” he said.