DOAM Foundation Impacts about 2,000 Nigerians Through Education, Health Empowerment Initiatives

Funmi Ogundare

As 2025 draws to a close, the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation has announced that it has reached more than 1,800 beneficiaries through its wide-ranging programmes in education, health, and community empowerment across several Nigerian states.

From scholarships and mentorship to medical outreaches and skills acquisition, the foundation said its interventions this year have been driven by a single goal – to touch lives, open doors, and spread hope.

“Our story this year has been one of renewed community engagement and impact,” said Catherine Olukotun, the foundation’s Team Lead. “Each activity reminded us why we do what we do, to serve humanity and uplift lives.”

In the education sector, she stated that the Scholarship Support Programme continued to provide financial aid to 38 learners across primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions.

“The foundation also organised multiple youth-focused initiatives, including the Children’s Day celebration in Ibadan, which inspired over 317 students and teachers to dream bigger; and its LEAD programmes in Ebute Metta, Ibeju-Lekki, and Amaimo, Imo State, where 400 students were mentored on leadership and self-belief,” she stressed.

Other highlights included an inter-school debate competition in Ibadan and a vacation counselling programme in Ikeja, which engaged about 70 children and their families on the value of education.

Meanwhile, through its skills acquisition programme in Lagos, Olukotun said that more than 100 women, youths, and learners were equipped with practical skills for self-reliance and better livelihoods.

In the health sector, she stated that the foundation sustained its support for the Amaimo Primary Health Centre in Imo State and extended its outreach efforts to communities in Ogun and Lagos States.

“The foundation’s healthy living programme in Ilaro, held during World Malaria Day, reached 285 beneficiaries, while its campaign at Ikoyi Club 1938 for World Hypertension Day provided free health screenings for golf caddies.

“In August, the foundation’s free medical outreach in Inyinshi and Amaimo served more than 800 beneficiaries, and most recently, the healthy living programme in Mushin, Lagos, offered checkups, counselling, and medication to over 200 people.

“Regular wellness checks also continued in Shagamu and at Ikoyi Club, maintaining consistent medical support for community members,” Olukotun stated.

She said that its fundraising through its Charity Golf Tournament at Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos, brought together 161 players, over 40 corporate sponsors, and numerous supporters.

Olukotun described the event as a gathering of hearts where sports and service intersected to raise vital funds for the foundation’s projects nationwide.

She thanked its partners, volunteers, and donors for sustaining its mission over the years and promised to do more as the year concludes.

“Together, we’re not just changing stories, we’re touching lives,” added Olukotun. “As we step into the final quarter of 2025, our resolve remains to deepen impact, expand our reach, and sustain the partnerships that make transformation possible.”