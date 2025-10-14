  • Tuesday, 14th October, 2025

Suspects in Attempted Vandalism of Power Assets in Jos Arrested

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed that some persons attempted to vandalise its assets in Mando, Jos, Plateau State, compromising the structural integrity of the 330kV double circuit transmission line.

TCN however said the suspects have been arrested.

The company, in a statement in Abuja by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, stated that security operatives, in collaboration with community vigilantes, successfully foiled the attempt by the vandals.

“This is to inform the public that security operatives, in collaboration with community vigilantes, have successfully foiled an attempt by vandals to dismember towers T297, T298, and T299 along the Mando–Jos 330kV Double Circuit transmission line. The suspects and potential buyers were arrested.

“The vandals had removed tower members, compromising the structural integrity of the towers. Fortunately, the line remained intact and did not collapse,” it stated.

