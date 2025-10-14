PDP Loses Another Senator As Bauchi North’s Kaila Defects to APC

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The ranks of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate have further dwindled following the defection of Senator Kaila Dahuwa Samaila, representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Kaila’s defection, which was formally announced on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, was conveyed in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read during plenary.

In the letter, the Bauchi lawmaker attributed his decision to quit the PDP to what he described as “prolonged and unresolved internal crises” that have weakened the party’s structure in his home state and across the country.

With his exit, the PDP’s representation in the 10th Senate has now been reduced from 28 to 27 senators.

The APC, on the other hand, has strengthened its majority, now commanding 74 seats.

The Labour Party retains four senators, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has two, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have one senator each, making up the 109-member chamber.

The defection further tilts the balance of power in favour of the ruling APC, consolidating its dominance in the upper legislative chamber and reinforcing its control of the National Assembly leadership.

Senator Samaila, a first-term lawmaker, was elected on the platform of the PDP during the 2023 general election.

A grassroots politician from Bauchi State, he had previously served in various capacities within the PDP structure in the North-east, where he was regarded as a loyal party man before his recent switch.

His defection comes at a time when the PDP has been grappling with internal divisions, particularly in the wake of disputes between national and state factions over control of party structures, zoning arrangements, and leadership tussles that have spilled into courtrooms.

Political observers believe that Kaila’s departure may not be the last, as several opposition lawmakers have expressed discontent over the PDP’s inability to resolve its lingering leadership and unity challenges since the 2023 elections.

For the APC, the defection adds to its growing numerical and political strength in the Senate, a development that could ease the passage of executive bills and motions aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s policy agenda.

With the 2027 elections on the horizon, analysts say the ruling party’s expanding parliamentary majority could serve as both a strategic advantage and a signal of the opposition’s continuing struggle to maintain cohesion and relevance in the country’s political landscape.

