Oyebanji Pays another N2bn Gratuity to Retirees

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday disbursed a sum of N2 billion to 800 retirees to defray backlog of gratuity arrears, saying wiping out tears from the faces of the citizens brings him great joy as a leader.

The governor posited that with this current payment, his government has expended a total sum of N14.6 billion on gratuity, while a staggering amount of N25 billion, had been paid as pension to the elder statesmen in three years.

Oyebanji spoke in Ado Ekiti, while presenting cheques to a new set of 800 retirees, who bowed out of the service in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Oyebanji, represented by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, was ecstatic that his government has fulfilled all righteousness, by keeping to his promise during electioneering to make elders happier in line with his vision.

Having a retrospect of the good dealings he had dispensed to the retirees, Oyebanji revealed that his government in 2024 paid out a sum of N1.3 billion gratuity arrears, saying he then promised to upscale the amount, which now reflected in the N2 billion disbursement .

Oyebanji maintained that as at September 2025, there were 10,106 retirees on the State Pensioners’ Payroll, whose pensions are being paid regularly and timely. He said part of efforts to enhance the welfare include the approval of N20 million upward review of monthly pension across board for all categories of pensioners.

The governor was upbeat that his administration will increase the tally of payment and cover more mileage in 2026, with prudent management of resources and shrewd prioritisation of government expenditures.

“I am more than sure that you are all excited to be here today. Let me tell you that you cannot be happier than I am today. One of the things that make me happy as Governor is seeing that I am in an position to wipe away the tears of others.

“As a son of a retired father, I understand the anxiety and uncertainty that greets every retiree as they retire. The news of many people marking time on the queue for many years before earning their gratuity can be very traumatic.

“I wish to note that through disciplined financial management and unwavering commitment, government has paid a sum of N25,967,151,534.89 as pension since I took over the reins of administration of this state in October 2022, while N1,140,943,594.38 was paid as arrears of pension.

“Also, in gratuity payment, we have so far disbursed N7,600,000,000.00 to State Pensioners. With additional payment of N2,000,000,000.00 being paid today, from 2022 to date, this Government has achieved a cumulative gratuity payment of N9.6 billion to State Pensioners.

“By implication, under this administration, all 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 State retirees would have been paid their gratuity in full. Under the Contributory Pension Scheme, a total sum of N183,868,625.40 was disbursed to 159 retirees between 2022 and 2025,” he said.

As part of his resolve to liquidate the backlog of gratuities, Oyebanji said his government has continued to ensure a regular monthly release of N100 million for gratuity payment at the State level, which has provided a wider coverage in the last three years.

Commending the governor for his preference for welfarist programme, the Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, described the payment as a fulfilment of the governor’s promise to buffer the sufferings of pensioners and make lives more rewarding for the retirees.

Dr Olomojobi remarked that the gesture was a convincing signal and strong motivation to those who are still in active service that they have a good future ahead of them after retirement.

“Apart from the N250 million the governor released to pensioners for the payment of gratuity monthly, he has decided to do this to cover another round of 800 retirees for the 2015 and 2016 years.

“Going by the records, the governor has paid a sum of N25 billion as pension, N9.6 billion as gratuity for state retirees and N3 billion for local government staff, making a cumulative of N14.6 billion in three years. This, to me, is commendable and historical,” she said.

Branding Oyebanji as a man of the masses, the Special Adviser on Pension Matters, Pa Pius Oduola, described the governor as a pensioner-friendly leader, whose success in office could be majorly predicated on his immense love and respect for the elders.

As the 2026 governorship poll is approaching and gathering more steam, Pa Oduola canvassed solid backings for the governor among pensioners to realise his second term ambition, which he said he deserves and worth being given.

The Chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Com Kolapo Olatunde, his counterpart in the Trade Union of Congress, Com.Omotola Farotimi and Joint Negotiating Council, Com Oluwafemi Ajoloko, saluted Oyebanji for changing the sordid narrative of the past, by palliating the sufferings of the retirees through prompt payment of all entitlements.

Speaking for the beneficiaries, Mr. Oladapo Akinola And Mrs Adejoke Omoseebi, said the payment represented the governor’s third year gift for the pensioners, adding that the N14.6 billion gratuity payment in three years was outstanding and confirmed Oyebanji’s empathy for the elders.