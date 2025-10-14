OSGOF Mulls Creation of Geospatial Infrastructure to Support Water Management

The Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) has pledged to support the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRC) with the creation of the National Geospatial Infrastructure (NGDI).

This was part of the issues discussed when the Surveyor General of the Federation, Abdulganiyu Adebomehin, hosted the Executive Director of NIWRC, Abdulmumin Zaria, in Abuja, a statement by the Head of Information and Public Relations, OSGOF, Henry David, said.

In his opening remarks, Adebomehin underscored the importance of data in water management, stressing that OSGOF has the information in abundance.

“We have a lot of data. We have a department called hydrography and the department has a lot of information; we have a lot of equipment too. We even have equipment that can tell the precise time if it will rain.

“However, it is not our mandate, it is the job of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) to do that. Our staff have the technical know–how and also there is training going on within OSGOF in data and some of your people can join the training,“ he said.

In his remarks, Head of Geodesy at OSGOF, Duniya Magaji, lauded the move to synergise and collaborate with the office, highlighting the need to work together across agencies.

Earlier the chief executive of NIWRMC, Zaria, while stating his mission, underscored OSGOF’s core mandate, especially in the use of data and technology, stressing the need to leverage on the expertise of OSGOF.