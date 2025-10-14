New Hampshire Invests N2bn to Address Metering Challenge in A’Ibom

Stories by Peter Uzoho

New Hampshire Capital, a specialist in energy infrastructure and electricity market development, has announced a N2 billion investment commitment in the Akwa Ibom State electricity market.

The investment will cover the expansion of metering infrastructure and the development of electricity cooperatives to enhance access, reliability, and sustainability of power across the state.

The announcement followed the company’s participation at the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Summit 2025, held recently in Uyo, the state capital, themed: ‘Attaining Energy Security and Universal Access for Akwa Ibom State’.

Delivering a paper on the topic: ‘The Ideal Role for the Akwa Ibom State Government in the State Electricity Market’, the Managing Director of New Hampshire Capital, Mr. Odion Omonfoman, highlighted the company’s commitment to partnering with the Akwa Ibom State Government to strengthen the newly established electricity market through strategic investments and technical collaboration.