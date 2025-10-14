Kwara Gov Inaugurates Otte/Budo-Egba Waterworks

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday inaugurated the newly rehabilitated Otte/Budo-Egba Waterworks in Asa Local Government of the state to deepen access to clean and safe water in the areas.

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Government House, Mashood Abdulrafiu Agboola, quoted the governor as saying that the completion of the 500,000-litre tank reflects the vision of his administration to modernise water infrastructure across the state.

“This is not just about giving clean water to our people. The project brings comfort and renewed confidence in the power of our government to deliver,” the governor said at the inauguration ceremony in Otte town.

“As an administration, we recognised that access to safe and reliable water supply must be a priority. That is why we launched a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate and modernise water infrastructure across the state. The story of Otte and its environs today is a reflection of that vision.

“Access to clean water improves public health by reducing the prevalence of waterborne diseases. It supports education, as children no longer have to spend hours fetching water instead of being in school.”

The governor was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah.

AbdulRazaq commended the contractors who handled the project for their professionalism, and the people of Otte and its environs for their patience, cooperation, and belief in the vision of this government.

He also lauded the development partners and agencies for their support that culminated in this success.

The governor listed other waterworks that are currently being rehabilitated in the state to include Omu-Aran Waterworks, Oyun Waterworks and Sobi Waterworks.

He said access to clean water is a fundamental right of every Kwaran, and pledged to continue to invest in the sector.

Among the dignitaries at the event were the Chairman, Kwara House of Assembly Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Yunus Oniboki; Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Usman Yunusa Lade; Chairman, Asa LG, Alhaji Shehu Yayaha Amasa; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam), Alhaji Ibrahim Danmeigoro; Chairman, state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof Shehu Raheem Adaramaja; Chairman, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Abdullateef Gidado Alakawa; APC chieftain Abdulrahman Giwa; former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo (SAN); and Daudu Afon, Alhaji Anafi Balogun.

Oniboki said the project will go a long way in addressing water scarcity in the benefitting communities, thanking the governor for what he described as a great gesture.

Lade urged the people of Otte and its adjoining communities to take ownership of the facility by guarding against vandalism of any kind.

He said the government has invested millions of naira to enhance water accessibility and improve sanitation across the state.

Chairman of Asa LGA, Alhaji Amasa, thanked the governor for providing the communities with what he called a beneficial and gigantic project.

“I know the hardship my people faced in search of water during the dry season. Honestly, their apprehension has been addressed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. We are very happy and grateful,” he said.

Adaramaja and Alakawa, in their separate remarks, said no part of the state has not been impacted by the administration through its various developmental projects, declaring the unalloyed support of people of Asa LG to the state government.

Adaramaja recalled the communities’ ordeal of lacking water supply during the previous governments and thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for coming to their rescue, noting that the water plant will impact many lives.

He requested the government to help resuscitate the Otte market, among other infrastructure.